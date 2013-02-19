The Lens strives to be as accurate as possible. Our staff notifies the editor as soon as possible when mistakes are identified. We will post corrections as soon as confirmed, and we will note when articles have been altered to account for corrections. We encourage readers to inform us at editor@thelensnola.org if they find mistakes.

Should Big Brother watch everything you do in the Big Easy? Council vote deferred yet again

Update: The opinion column was posted early Wednesday with a vote on the ordinance still scheduled to be considered. The vote was later deferred.

Power plant in New Orleans gets the green light over concerns about transmission reliability

Correction: This story originally misidentified the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans. (Feb. 21, 2018)

‘This Airbnb displaced 5 people’: Here’s the story behind that photo that spread on Facebook

Corrections: Due to a production error, this story originally stated that 1 in 10 residences in the Quarter are Airbnbs. That figure is for Faubourg Marigny, next to the Quarter. The story also misstated how long Sue Ward has lived in her apartment. Both errors have been corrected. (Feb. 10, 2018)



Orleans Parish school district plans to shut down McDonogh 35 and start over with a new, privately operated school with the same name

Corrections: This story originally stated that a group of alumni tried to charter the school in 2015 and their application was denied. They submitted a letter of intent, but they didn’t complete an application. This story also misquoted Gertrude Ivory. She said the superintendent told her he couldn’t “support” a school, not “start” a school as the story originally stated. The story has been corrected. (Feb. 9 and 10, 2018)

Four employees at Singleton fired after ‘systemic’ irregularities discovered on standardized tests

Correction: This story originally said the number of students with voided tests ranged from 177 to 198, but because multiple tests were voided for some students at different times, the correct figure is 165. (Jan. 24, 2018)

State pulls back on coastal restoration projects due to shortfall in oil and gas royalties

Correction: This story originally said a project in St. Mary Parish would be delayed, which is incorrect. It also said the Morganza to the Gulf Project is on hold. Portions will be delayed, but locally-funded construction continues on other parts.

Thirty-five days: My candidate for mayor lost, but New Orleans won big

Correction: David Robinson-Morris, in Xavier’s Office of Institutional Advancement, was among university administrators who backed candidate LaToya Cantrell. Robinson-Morrison’s name was misstated in an early version of Kim Vaz-Deville’s column.

Compare 2017 school performance scores for New Orleans schools

Correction: Last fall, the state Department of Education assigned New Orleans schools an overall performance score of 84.9 and a C letter grade. However, Success Preparatory Academy appealed its performance score, and earlier this year its score was changed from 78.9 to 80.3. That bumped the city’s overall score up to 85, which is a B. Based on the outdated information, we originally reported in this story that the city’s overall grade was a C. (Nov. 8, 2017)

Compare latest New Orleans public school ratings

Correction: This story originally misreported Langston Hughes’ score. For Success Prep, the state originally reported a score of 78.9 but changed it to 80.3 after the school appealed. (Nov. 7, 2017)

Let’s hold candidates accountable for fixing New Orleans’ fractured drainage system

Correction: This address was wrong in the original post. (Sept. 14, 2017)

Steve Beatty departs The Lens; board seeks leader for investigative newsroom

Correction: This post originally stated that The Lens is in its seventh year. We deeply appreciate the irony of this error. (Aug. 15, 2017)

Flooding is expected to get worse in St. Tammany Parish. How can communities adapt?

Correction: Liz Williams’ title was incorrect in the original version of this story. (Aug. 9, 2017)

Louisiana DAs offer motorists a deal: Write us a check and we’ll dismiss your speeding ticket

Correction: This story originally reported that tickets processed in Calcasieu Parish court dropped by half from 2011 to 2012. It’s actually 42 percent. (July 27, 2017)

Some oyster leases near offshore wells have a surprising owner: oil and gas companies

*Correction: This story misstated who is suing Hilcorp; it’s the leaseholder, not Gleason Alexis. (June 30, 2017)

City health department will spend the summer trying to make it safer for children to get to school

Correction: This story originally misstated the number of schools that would get help to pay for crossing guards. It’s 10. (June 30, 2017)

Orleans Parish school district looking for outside group to take over Mahalia Jackson facility

Correction: This story originally misspelled Armand Devezin’s name. (June 16, 2017)

Louis Gibson and 300 other juvenile lifers could get parole hearings if lawmakers agree on a bill

Correction: This story originally misstated the differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill. The error has been corrected. (June 4, 2017)

Good riddance to monuments, but they’re only scabs on a deeper wound

Correction: This column originally misstated the date Landrieu gave his speech. (May 30, 2017)

Memo to liberal media: New Orleans hasn’t just ‘joined’ movement against white supremacy

*Correction: This column originally stated that the Battle of Liberty Place monument was taken down last week. It happened two weeks ago. (May 8, 2017)

Charter board delays action on Coghill teachers’ request for union recognition

Correction: This story originally misattributed a statement to Alorea Gilyot and incorrectly stated her job title. The errors have been corrected. (April 27, 2017)

School district outlines ethical safeguards after Lens report on ties between central office and charter group

Correction: This story originally said that other than Leslie Ellison, board members said they don’t have concerns about the issues raised by The Lens or hadn’t looked into them. That was incorrect. Ethan Ashley responded, “No comment.” (April 20, 2017)

Evaluators knock ExCEED’s application to take over New Orleans’ last five traditional schools

Correction: This story originally said the meeting was about only McDonogh 35, but it’s about all the takeover applications and the meeting will be held at McDonogh 35. (April 7, 2017)

If TOPS must get cut, make sure the well-to-do — not the poor — bear the burden

Correction: An editor’s note appended to the column misidentified the office held by Attorney General Jeff Landry. (April 5, 2017)

Orleans Parish school district broke state rules by extending charter application deadline without permission

Correction: This story originally stated the district was closed from Feb. 27 to March 2. In fact, the district was closed from Feb. 24 to March 2. (March 13, 2017)

Native Americans of Grand Bayou seeking help to remain in homeland

Correction: This story originally misspelled Rosina Philippe’s name and the name of the Atakapas-Ishak/Chawasha tribe. (Feb. 8, 2017)

McKnight killing shows how Louisiana’s ‘stand your ground’ law codifies bigotry

Correction: This column originally stated that Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand handled the investigation into the McKnight shooting differently than he handled another one involving a black man who shot a driver. However, that case was handled by Kenner police, not the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The error has been corrected. (Jan. 9, 2017)

St. Bernard residents could see flooding, higher insurance after tax rejection

Correction: This story originally misstated the name of the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District. It also misstated the property tax in Orleans and Jefferson parishes that go to flood protection. It’s about 4 mills for the East Jefferson Levee District and about 11 mills for the Orleans Levee District. (July 21, 2016)

Property-tax vote in St. Bernard will affect flood protection across entire east bank

Correction: This story originally misstated the name of the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District. It also misstated the property tax in Orleans and Jefferson parishes that go to flood protection. It’s about 4 mills for the East Jefferson Levee District and about 11 mills for the Orleans Levee District. (July 21, 2016)

Property-tax vote in St. Bernard will affect flood protection across entire east bank

Correction: This story originally misstated the name of the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District. It also misstated Orleans Parish’s flood protection tax rate and how much it brings in. (July 21, 2016)

St. Bernard’s rejection of flood-protection tax could ripple across east bank

Correction: This story originally misstated the name of the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District. It also misstated Orleans Parish’s flood protection tax rate and how much it brings in. (July 21, 2016)

Audubon search committee recommends moving interim CEO into permanent spot

*Correction: The original story incorrectly reported the vote count as 4-2, as well as the list of how each member voted, saying Bardell voted against the motion. In fact, he voted in favor, making the count 5-1, with one abstention.

**Correction: The original story incorrectly reported that Zervigon is a former board member at Benjamin Franklin High School. In fact, he is a current board member.

***Correction: The original story incorrectly reported that Zervigon referred to an open-door admissions policy. In fact, he was referring to the openness of the school generally in asking for input on decisions.

Jim Crow is alive and well — and shaping Israeli policy toward Palestinians

*Clarification: The article described the Gaza Strip as a territory occupied by Israel. Israel officially ended its occupation in 2005 and the Palestinian group, Hamas, assumed power in 2006 elections. However, the United Nations and other international agencies consider the Gaza Strip to be an occupied territory. Israel and the United States maintain a boycott and Israel polices a border buffer zone within the Gaza Strip that is off-limits to residents. (May 5, 2016)

Fate of Louisiana coast could be determined by Antarctica ice melt

*Correction: The original story incorrectly gave the distance as 4,100 miles. The distance from Louisiana to Antarctica is about 8,600 miles. (May 2, 2016)

**Correction: The original story incorrectly said Baton Rouge would be on the coast if seas rose 200 feet. In fact, it would be at least 60 feet underwater, given that the highest elevation now in East Baton Rouge parish is 140 feet above sea level.(May 5, 2016)

Repeat offender suspected as shots ring out at a drug market yards from school

*Correction and clarification: As first published, the column misstated the day of the week as Friday. That the earlier shooting was after school hours has been added for clarity. (March 28, 2016)

New Beginnings charter network engages consultant to create its new budget

*Correction: This story initially erroneously reported the Chief Financial Officer’s name. Her name is Karen Craig. (March 7, 2016)

Louisiana inmate wins Supreme Court case against mandatory life sentences for juveniles

*Correction: The subhead on this story, which appears on the home page and other navigational pages on The Lens, originally stated that Montgomery will get a parole hearing. That’s incorrect; he may get a parole hearing, and he could also be resentenced in district court. (Jan. 26, 2016)

OK, We’re becoming a ‘resilient’ city, but what does resilience really mean

*Correction: An earlier version of this column stated incorrectly that NORDC spending was expected to top $300 million. In fact, spending will be nearly $200 million. (Jan. 6, 2015)

New storm-surge maps from Weather Service show worst-case models

*Correction: The story originally misspelled the name of the hurricane rating scale. Also, an earlier version of this story incorrectly said Isaac was in 2013. (Dec. 22, 2016)

City’s log of public-records requests and answers riddled with errors, anomalies

*Correction: The original story said the law gives government officials three days to respond. In fact, if records aren’t in use they are to be provided immediately.

Something new on the menu — but it’s stomach-turning

Correction: This story originally said John Passaro was murdered. He survived the shooting. (Oct. 2, 2015)

River levees doing double duty, but differing standards gives feds a break

Correction: This story contained three errors when it was published. It said the Water Resources and Reform Act allows the corps to cover a portion of repairs through 2014. That date should have been 2024. It also said that about 3.5 miles of east bank levees would need to be lifted by 2012. Corps spokesman Ricky Boyett’s name was also misspelled. (Sept. 4, 2015)

Post-Katrina reforms make levee, floodwall inspections a daily job

Correction: The system cost $14.5 billion; the original version of this story said it cost $14.5 million. (Aug. 6, 2015)

Parents forum at Dillard highlighted frustration with, appreciation for, schools

Correction: This story originally stated that the state reported problems with Lagniappe’s special education in 2013; it was 2014. (Aug. 3, 2015)

Three years after St. Roch property sold to favored buyer, it lies fallow

**Correction: This story originally said incorrectly that the city severed funding to the organization. In fact, the city said money was only in jeopardy, as explained in the linked story. A NORA spokeswoman said July 16, 2015 that the Pontchartrain Park CDC is in compliance with its obligations to NORA, and the CDC has been building and selling homes as required in the community. (July 17, 2015).

Based on previous IG report, city still overpaying delinquent-tax collector

Correction: This story originally stated that The Lens requested these records on March 13; it was March 10. (June 2, 2015)

Growing charter schools join in the hunt for long-term or permanent campuses

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Lycee’s letter grade. Lycee received a B from the state last year. (April 23, 2015)

Lagniappe Academies board turns daily control over to teachers as shutdown begins

Correction: An earlier version of this story said McCormick had been teaching since relinquishing her leadership role. In fact, she has not been in the classroom.

Wednesday rally: Obama should order disclosure of contractor donations

Correction: As first published the column wrongly stated that PACs and joint fundraising committees are exempt from donation reporting requirements. The reference was expanded to clarify how donor identities can nonetheless be obscured and kept secret. (March 30, 2015)

Bill could end TP’s longtime hold on lucrative legal-notice ads

Correction: This story originally reported that State Sen. J.P. Morrell said the city of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office spend up to $6 million a year on legal notices in New Orleans, and various state agencies spend another $500,000 to $1 million. Morrell has since told The Lens that he believes those figures, which he got from a lobbyist, vastly overstate the value of government legal notices in New Orleans. (March 27, 2015)

Dam it: Fishers frustrated by closing of MRGO, but some catches increase

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled this name.

Lawsuit over selection of John McDonogh charter operator delayed two weeks

Correction: The John McDonogh steering committee is not largely made up of people who also served in a group formed to advise Future is Now board. In fact, there are only two people who served on both. (March 3, 2015)

Rental-unit inspections, registration would be required under proposed ordinance

Correction: The original version of this post said the ordinance would not apply to owner-occupied properties with one or two rental units; it should have said it would not apply to owner-occupied units with one rental unit. The story has been corrected. (Feb. 2, 2015)

With recent ruling, federal judge cuts at least $240 million from state’s BP fine

*Corrections: An earlier version of this story rounded this figure to 3.2 million; it’s been changed for precision and consistency. Also, the earlier story incorrectly said a quote from law professor David Uhlmann was given to the Wall Street Journal, and it misspelled his last name.

Ripping the fabric of a neighborhood — and, with it, the spirit of democracy

*Correction: One of the references to the Holy Cross School site incorrectly called it Martin Luther King Jr. School. (Dec. 18, 2014)

Toadying to the Tea Party: Louisiana Kids and the politics of the Common Core.

*Correction: An early version of the column misstated the legislative chamber in which state Sen. Conrad Appel serves.

A holiday ritual for many charter schools: Deciding whether to leave the RSD

*Correction: An earlier version of this story said three members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education represent portions of New Orleans.

First of two important court dates coming on wetlands lawsuit against oil and gas

*Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the hearing will be Tuesday.

State sues Army Corps of Engineers for nearly $1 billion in MR-GO costs

Correction: An earlier version of the story said the corps wanted the state to pay more than $1 billion. The figure cited by the state in its lawsuit, in fact, is $975 million.

Ugliness in New Orleans school board meetings deters superintendent candidates

Correction: The tagline on this post originally misstated Usdin’s district. She represents District 3, not 6. (Oct. 14, 2014)

Snow camouflage, mine-resistant vehicle among metro-area military purchases

Correction: The first version of this story was fundamentally flawed because it reported that local law enforcement agencies had purchased these goods. This was based on a misunderstanding of the data released by the federal government. The figures show how much the Pentagon originally paid for goods. Local agencies get the equipment for free. The story has been changed to reflect this. The Lens sincerely apologizes for the error. (Aug. 21, 2014)

Lawsuit fight makes choosing new Flood Authority members a very tricky business

Correction: This story originally said the committee would meet Thursday. It will meet Aug. 28. (Aug. 20, 2014)

Here’s what we found when we looked through thousands of city salary records

Correction: Using data provided by the city on May 3, this story reported that Iftikhar Ahmad currently makes $235,715. However, he received a $35,285 raise effective May 24, bringing his base salary to $270,230. That doesn’t include longevity pay and special pay for living in Orleans Parish, which brings his total pay to $287,547. (Aug. 5, 2014)

After making little on 2013 Super Bowl, city agreed to similar services for 2018 bid

Correction: This story originally stated that the city agreed to refund up to $800,000 in taxes to the NFL and its teams in 2013. That agreement was made by four of the taxing entities in Orleans Parish — the city itself, the Orleans Parish School Board, the Regional Transit Authority and the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation. (July 31, 2014)

Here’s what we found when we looked through thousands of city salary records

Correction: The original version of this story misstated the payroll and the number of employees in the police and fire departments. (July 29, 2014)

Quatrevaux criticizes sheriff’s plan to award jail contract behind closed doors

Correction: This story misquoted a portion of Quatrevaux’s letter and his comment about consent decrees. He said, “The court has never attempted to perform” the executive function; we reported that he said “reform.” (July 24, 2014)

Here’s what we found when we looked through thousands of city salary records

Correction: This post originally misstated the salary of the aviation director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (July 22, 2014)

Live blog: As officials debate governance, John Mac community members seek Orleans Parish School Board oversight

Correction: This story originally provided an incorrect address for Community Book Center. (July 2, 2014)

Crescent City charter group expects 2014-15 surplus even after dipping into savings

Correction: This story had several errors in it. It misstated the location of the public hearing and the meeting, and it incorrectly stated Harriet Tubman’s projected expenses and surplus for the 2014-15 budget year. Those errors have been corrected. The story also incorrectly stated that various expenses at Tubman, including employee benefits, had been drastically cut. That erroneous information has been deleted. (June 19, 2014)

Lycée budget reflects new fourth grade, expanded pre-K and off-site classrooms

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that the school’s pre-K seats hadn’t been filled. They were filled during the first round of OneApp. (June 26, 2014)

In parts of New Orleans, eyesores remain on city’s list of fixed-up properties

Correction: This story originally said that House Bill 940 hadn’t been signed yet, but Jindal signed it into law on Monday. (June 24, 2014)

Recovery School District charters inching past historic top-performers in New Orleans

Correction: “Mastery” is the second-highest tier (out of five) of standardized test scores. This story incorrectly reported that it is the fourth-highest. (June 10, 2014)

Right and left partnered in fight to reduce incarceration but sheriffs blocked most bills. Correction: The article as first published referred to Right on Crime instead of Smart on Crime, a local prison and sentencing reform group that is supported by Right on Crime, a Texas-based, conservative group.

Algiers Charter School Association considers takeover of Milestone Sabis

Correction: This story originally reported that Mary Laurie is principal at Berhman, but she’s at Landry-Walker. (June 4, 2014)

Auditor: ReNEW Schools may have broken state law governing teachers’ pensions

Correction: This story originally reported that ReNEW violated state law and its charter, but the audit said the organization “may have” done so. (June 2, 2014)

Legislature approves property tax hike for New Orleans police & fire; now heads to voters

Correction: This story originally misreported the vote counts in the House and Senate. (May 29, 2014)

Is Frenchmen still cool — or just a Bourbon Street for hipsters?

Correction: As first published, the column implied inaccurately that Louis Prima, like Al Hirt, appeared nightly on Bourbon Street back in the day. In fact, he appeared with some regularity, but at the Shim Sham Club, owned by his brother Leon Prima. He did not have a club of his own. (May 25, 2014)

Lycée Français community squabbles anew, this time over adding out-of-sequence grades

Correction: This story incorrectly stated that Gray said the school hadn’t received a “Norms and Scores Conversion Guide”; he said the school hadn’t received a comprehensive report. (May 23, 2014)

Einstein charter budget projects revenues and spending to grow by $1.2 million in coming year

Correction: As first published, the story mistakenly said the budget was set to double. (May 21)

Choice Foundation vs. KIPP: Who will get to take over management of Dunbar Elementary?

Correction: This story incorrectly stated that the Choice Foundation and KIPP gave joint presentations to Hollygrove residents, but the presentations were done separately and the meeting was with Gert Town residents. (May 15, 2014)

New Orleans’ flood protection system: Stronger than ever, weaker than it was supposed to be

Correction: This story originally identified Ezra Boyd as an engineer; he’s a geographer. (May 15, 2014)

Jindal dances around the truth, disguising anti-gay bigotry as freedom of speech

*Correction: As first published, the column mistakenly described the late Jerry Falwell as a former presidential contender. (May, 14, 2014)

Despite generally good salaries, an 85% faculty majority is said to favor unionizing

Correction: Ben Franklin High School didn’t include one employee in its response to The Lens’ public-records request. The omitted employee was Stephen Pearce. CEO Timothy Rusnak said he didn’t include it because Pearce recently settled a payment dispute with the school. The school also provided an incorrect salary for Jane Maher.

And the education levels of at least five teachers were incorrectly listed in the school’s records, which affected their position on the pay scale.

The story and spreadsheet have been updated and corrected. (May 8, 2014; June 6, 2014)

The omitted employee was Stephen Pearce. CEO Timothy Rusnak said he didn’t include it because Pearce recently settled a payment dispute with the school. (May 8, 2014)

Use our calculator to see how much property tax increase would cost you

*Correction: This post originally stated that the money would be used to pay for reforms at the police and fire departments; it would be used to for the Police Department and Orleans Parish Prison. (May 6, 2014)

Amid charges of ‘slander,’ Lycee community debates access to job applications

Correction: This story originally said that one of the positions was director of admissions, but it’s coordinator of admissions. (May 1, 2014)

Bill to lessen crime of marijuana possession backed by liberals, libertarians

Corrections: This story originally stated that Noble had been convicted five times for drug possession, but the correct number is seven. The original story omitted a 2003 conviction in Jefferson Parish for cocaine and marijuana possession, for which Noble was sentenced to home confinement, and one in 2003 in Orleans Parish for marijuana possession, for which he received a suspended sentence. (April 21, 2014)

Budget surplus and rising test scores brighten meeting of ARISE network’s board

Correction: As originally published, the article misstated the name of the network’s chief executive, Andrew Shahan.

Landrieu looking for three tax increases to pay for consent decrees, pensions

Correction: A previous version of the story said the hoteliers approved the voluntary increase last year. Though the Legislature gave them permission to do so last year, the industry didn’t take that action until two months ago.

BP oil spill choked off important pelican nesting sites on Louisiana coast

Two corrections: A previous version of this story incorrectly cited an estimate of 100,000 brown pelicans now in Louisiana. (April 11, 2014) Further, a previous version of the story incorrectly said that DDT was a fertilizer. (April 14)

Oil and gas industry looking to kill lawsuits from Jefferson, Plaquemines over wetlands

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly referred to this news conference event as a “demonstration.” (April 10, 2014)

Oil and gas interests have no better friend in Baton Rouge than the combative Sen. Adley

Two corrections: This story mischaracterized a legal judgment against Adley’s company in the 1990s. A civil jury found that the company had wrongfully induced a breach in a competitor’s contract. The story has been corrected. (April 8, 2014) Also, a previous version of this story incorrectly said the Securities and Exchange Commission forced Adley to give up his securities license, and it incorrectly referred to the agreement as a “penalty.” (April 9, 2014)

Decision near: Local educator among finalists to head International High School

Correction: The original headline on this story incorrectly referred to the International School of Louisiana. The story also misstated when The Lens spoke with Wilson. (April 2, 2014)

So what if Holy Cross towers defy the zoning code — it’s only the Lower Ninth

Correction: The image first published with this column showed the original proposal, which was for a 13-story building. The company now proposes a maximum height of seven stories. (March 28, 2014)

As river slowly gives up its secrets, planning diversions gets more complex

Correction: This story originally misspelled Alex McCorquodale’s name. (March 27, 2014)

NOMMA dedicates new facilities tomorrow, eyes acquisition of nearby metal structure

Correction: This story originally had the incorrect title for Lt. Gen. Richard P. Mills. (March 20, 2014)

Audubon Nature Institute won’t disclose finances behind tax campaign until April

Correction: This story originally reported that Audubon purchased advertising on WDSU-TV on Feb. 14; the contract actually was signed Feb. 24. (March 19, 2014)

Board renews contracts with Karr, Harte school leaders; enrollments rising

Correction: This story originally misreported the name of Edna Karr High School. (March 19, 2014)

Live blog: Lusher holds lotteries to select students for 2014-15 school year

Correction: An earlier story had the incorrect schedule for the Lusher lotteries. The story now reports the correct schedule. (March 19, 2014)

Live blog: Audubon Charter School holds lottery Wednesday and Thursday

Correction: Due to incorrect information on the school’s website, we originally reported that the lottery would start at 8:30 a.m. The story also incorrectly stated that officials would call out the numbers of children who have been accepted; in fact they called out numbers to determine the order in which they would offer admission. The school has not said how many seats are available, so it’s unclear how many of the students will get in. (March 12, 2014)

Choice still waiting for answer from state about why it didn’t get new campus

Correction: This story inaccurately stated that Dunbar was handed over to the KIPP Foundation, but the correct name is KIPP New Orleans Schools. It also misstated the name of FirstLine Schools. (March 11, 2013)

Franklin faculty debates proper role of newly created board committee on academics

As first published the article mistakenly assumed no vote had been taken on the issue. (Feb. 27, 2014)

Get the science right: River diversions key to restoring the coast

Correction: As first published, the article misstated the author’s title with the National Wildlife Federation. (Feb. 26, 2014)

As annual legislative session draws near, lawmakers ask, Where’s Bobby?

Correction: This story originally misstated the name of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. (Feb. 20, 2014)

Rethinking Ray Nagin: His greatest accomplishment was his re-election

Correction: The dates of Nagin’s election and re-election — 2002 and 2006 — were misstated in an early version of the article. (Feb. 20, 2014)

When was Carnival’s golden age? Take a look around — we’re living in it

Correction: As originally published, the article misstated the year in which The Sirens debuted. It was 2011.

Lycee development plan grapples with fundraising and envisions adding high school grades

Correction: As originally published the article misstated a staff position being advertised: director of admissions. It also gave a wrong first name for board member Michael Williams.

Culinary institute’s $6.2 million bid wins failed ArtWorks complex off Lee Circle

Correction: This story originally reported that Launch Pad’s bid was $6.1 million. It also incorrectly reported that the Civil Rights Museum did not offer any money for the building. And it had an incorrect amount for the state loan for the ArtWorks project. (Feb. 5. 2014)

Opening of Mississippi River bike path delayed as corps fixes problem

Correction: This story originally reported that the corps was fixing the path in response to people’s complaints. The problem actually was discovered during the inspection process. The story also implied that the path ended at the St. Charles Parish line, but it extends to the Bonnet Carré Spillway. (Feb. 4, 2014; Feb. 24, 2014)



Volunteers use airborne patrols, satellite photos to spot oil spills along Louisiana coast

Correction: This story originally reported, “No state or federal agency has cops regularly walking this beat.” It also said that state and federal agencies rely on companies to self-report. That’s incorrect; one federal agency does inspect oil and gas operations.

Personnel with the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore oil and gas operations, are instructed to “visually check the waters surrounding the facility when en route to, approaching, departing, or passing a Facility,” according to its inspection guidelines.

According to an agency spokeswoman, rather than report spills to the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Response Center, the agency notifies the company. The company is required to notify the National Response Center. (Jan. 31, 2014)

State has explored illegally obtaining drug for upcoming execution

Correction: This story originally referred to Sophie Cull as the director of the Louisiana Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. She’s now the former director. (Jan. 27, 2014)

Board gets new member, and parents and students express support for Sci Academy during tough times

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the account was now worth $1.86 million. In fact, it’s worth $1.089 million.

FirstLine leader encourages board to plan for a time when he isn’t there

Corrections: This story originally had the incorrect name for NOLA Career and Technical Academy. It also incorrectly stated that Paul Pechon is leaving the board, but he has already resigned. And it inaccurately stated that Stephen Rosenthal was present at the retreat. The errors have been corrected. (Jan. 14, 2013)

Appeals court orders city to remove fence blocking Newcomb Boulevard

*Correction: This story was updated after publication to correct Hardie’s quotation about the plaintiffs’ argument regarding whether the street was closed. (Jan. 2., 2014)

Vote tonight, but little support for moving Collegiate Academies to parish control

Correction: The story initially gave incorrect results of a faculty survey on whether to move OPSB control. (Dec. 19, 2013)

Three years after St. Roch property sold to favored buyer, it lies fallow

*Correction: This story originally misreported Tom Houghton’s position with WVUE-TV. (Dec. 16, 2013)

Replacement chosen for Amato at International High School

Correction: Earlier, this story incorrectly said that Ryan had been at the school since 2009. (Dec. 13, 2013)

Changing Course design competition picks world’s best brains on how to restore Louisiana coast

*Correction: This post originally stated that one of the funders of the competition was the Rockefeller Family Fund, but it’s the Rockefeller Foundation. It also omitted the Kresge Foundation. (Dec. 12, 2013)

Live blog: Algiers charter board gets input on moving three schools to local oversight

*Correction: This story originally misreported that the board would vote Tuesday night. The vote is Thursday. (Dec. 10, 2013)

Thefts prompt Einstein to add costly security system

Correction: Earlier, this story incorrectly quoted Ryan Bennett as saying “We get tons and tons of people at the board meetings.” (Dec. 10, 2013)

IHS looking for replacement for Anthony Amato as school leader

Correction: Earlier this story incorrectly identified the facilities committee chairman as Laval Edwards. (Nov. 25, 2013)

Suicide: Jail gave drugs to drug abuser; Katrina fund looter linked to Jindal; 7th Ward blight

Correction: This post originally stated that Ricky Russell died last year; it was this year. (Nov. 25, 2013)

After ally loses key race, political elders say Jindal must focus on Louisiana

Correction: This story originally reported that U.S. Rep Rodney Alexander resigned and announced the next day that he would take a position in the Jindal administration. The correct series of events is that he announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, and the next day he said he would resign to take a position in the Jindal administration. (Nov. 22, 2013)

Barry musters support for wetlands lawsuit, but not with the right audience

Correction: This story originally misspelled Joe Hassinger’s name. (Nov. 21, 2013)

City Council to vote on law shutting off water for customers late on trash fee

*Correction: This story originally said the city cuts the trash fee in half for some low-income residents, but it’s more than half: from $24 to $10. (Nov. 21, 2013)

Public invited: John Barry inaugurates Lens’ Newsmaker series; arrests decline

*Correction: This post originally said the City Council would vote on the trash fee on Wednesday, but the meeting is Thursday. (Nov. 20, 2013)

Audio: For some students at New Orleans’ best schools, just getting there is a challenge

Correction: This post originally misspelled Cristiane Wijngaarde’s name. (Nov. 16, 2013)

State cuts funding to levee authority that sued oil and gas companies

Correction: This story originally stated that the board members learned of the funding cut Thursday, Nov. 7, but that was the day they publicly disclosed it. (Nov. 15, 2013)

NOCP’s vote to stay under RSD skirted Open Meetings Law

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Chief Operating Officer Kristen Lozada is authorized to sign checks. (Nov. 14, 2013)

Project to raise Mississippi River levee will close bike path in Jefferson Parish

*Correction: This post originally misstated the name of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East. (Nov. 13, 2013)

NORA figures it will never sell some of its Road Home properties in Lower 9th Ward

*Correction: This story originally had incorrect figures for the Health Department’s adopted 2013 budget and the proposed 2014 budget. It also had incorrect figures for Emergency Medical Services’ 2013 adopted and 2014 proposed budget, as well as its revenues and expenditures. (Nov. 12, 2013)

Consultant says Gusman can shave $5 million off annual cost of jail consent decree

*Correction: This story originally misstated the Sheriff’s Office budget for 2013. (Nov. 12, 2013)

Plessy school facing fundraising shortfall

Correction: The title and first name of Head of School Sara Leikin was originally left off this story and her last name was misspelled. (Note: Leikin has since resigned her position.) (Nov. 11, 2013)

Correction: Randy Hutchison’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story. (Nov. 14, 2013)

KIPP board gets advice on school governance

Correction: An earlier version of this story misinterpreted a quote from Carpenter as saying that KIPP had high turnover in its executive director position. Carpenter was speaking generally about an issue that a charter school board might have to address if it has high turnover in its executive positions. (Nov. 11, 2013)

FirstLine board discusses construction

Corrections: An earlier version of this story contained errors. It incorrectly reported that board officers were re-elected to the same posts they held last year. It also implied that construction at the Wheatley site would go on through the summer instead of ending in June as currently planned. The earlier version also did not note that board member Paul Pechon did not attend the meeting. (Nov. 1, 2013)

Treme house demolished illegally by nonprofit that scored federal dollars to renovate it

Correction: The photo on this story was incorrectly attributed. The error has been corrected. (Nov. 1, 2013)

Karr rebuilding plans move forward

Earlier, this story incorrectly put the cost of the school at $145 million instead of $45 million.

Enrollment helps charter group’s finances

An earlier version of this story reported incorrectly that the entire organization — not just the central office — had a surplus.

Board retracts cheating allegations against Moton school

An earlier version of this story incorrectly quoted Paulette Bruno’s statement regarding when the school would move into a permanent location.

Wilson having problems with OneApp approach

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the school’s suspension rate was 7 percent, instead of saying seven students had been suspended.

A share in condo sales looms as point of contention in deal to redevelop World Trade Center

Correction: This story misstated Ivan Miestchovich Jr.’s suggestion for determining the annual lease payments to the city. He said that they should be based on the value of the underlying land, not the building. Also, the photo caption for this story incorrectly stated that Gatehouse still proposes a giant ferris wheel on the river. Though that was part of the original plan, it has faced public opposition and appears unlikely. (Oct. 15, 2013)

New charter’s enrollment reaches 122

Clarification: This story originally said the school had enrolled 70 students, but that didn’t include include 52 pre-kindergarten students.

Correction: Randy Hutchison’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story. (Nov. 14, 2013)

What should we do with Charity Hospital?

Correction: This story incorrectly stated that the National Trust commissioned a study on the suitability of renovating Charity; it was commissioned by the Foundation for Historical Louisiana. (Oct. 7, 2013)

Einstein school leaders call for more transparency

Einstein school waiting for updates to its two campuses

Correction: Earlier versions of these two stories incorrectly reported that Einstein’s board had only six members after Kathy Litchfield’s resignation. The board has seven members.(Oct. 3, 2013)

Gentilly mall still an eyesore years after city started shelling out rehab money

*Correction: The original version of this story said the city’s final payment was issued in May 2011, but it was actually May 2010. (Sept. 30, 2013)

Speech about how educators can reach troubled students hits home for principal

Correction: The original version of this story misstated Ostberg’s name. (Sept. 27, 2013)

As Vaughan’s loses Kermit, pondering the fragility of an economy built on culture

*Correction: This post originally misspelled Vaughan’s. Data on poverty were also misstated and have been trued with the GNOCDC report. (Sept. 27, 2013)

Local tax rebate to NFL for Super Bowl tops $500,000 — but well below cap

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated that the business personal property tax was subject to the rebate. It was not, and that line has been removed from the story. (Sept. 25, 2013)

Cost of busing students in New Orleans rises as parents exercise school choice

Correction: The original version of the map published with the story included incorrect locations for several schools. (Sept. 13, 2013)

Easton praised for high teaching standards

*Correction: This story originally misquoted Delle’s statement about some teachers being “good, but not stellar.” (Sept. 11, 2013)

Contract negotiations continue with tax collection firm despite DBE complaint

*Correction: This story originally stated that Wayne James and Associates’ bid included GT Asset Management as its online tax sales subcontractor. GT Asset Management is its collections subcontractor. (Sept. 11, 2013)

Amount of BP fines to fund Louisiana’s coastal restoration still a promise, not a certainty

*Correction: The original version of this story misstated the Oil Pollution Act of 1990. It also mischaracterized U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier’s ruling; he has not ruled on how much oil has been spilled, but he has agreed with BP’s argument to exclude 800,000 barrels that the company collected. The story also said the fine is $1,100 per barrel if the judge does not conclude that the spill was due to “gross negligence”; it’s up to $1,100 per barrel. The errors have been corrected.

How could city of New Orleans raise money to pay for police, jail consent decrees?*Correction: This story originally suggested that one of the city’s options to fund the consent decrees is to issue bonds. However, the policy of the Board of Liquidation, City Debt, prohibits issuing bonds for operating expenses. (Aug. 26, 2013)

New Orleans charter school operators turn to Baton Rouge for expansion

*Correction: This story originally said that FirstLine plans to open a sixth high school in 2014; it plans to open a sixth school. (Aug. 15, 2013)

Lawmakers criticize Flood Protection Authority for suing oil and gas companies

*Correction: This story originally misidentified Sen. Robert Adley. (Aug. 15, 2013)

Check here for Orleans public schools’ opening days

Correction: This story misstated the starting date for some of Audubon’s Pre-K programs. (Aug. 14, 2013)

Flood authority, suit against oil companies safe from political meddling — for now

Correction: An earlier headline incorrectly referred to concerns by the Flood Authority about political meddling. The authority has not publicly expressed such concerns. The story also misstated the current size of the board and how many members have at-large positions.

The story also contained the following errors because a source provided inaccurate information:

It incorrectly stated that St. John the Baptist Parish is included in the Flood Authority’s jurisdiction.

It said three board members are up for reappointment; it’s four.

(Aug. 7, 2013, Aug. 12. 2013)

City demolishes blighted house months after it was sold to developer to rehab

*Correction: This story originally said the property was sold in June; it was sold in April. (Aug. 1, 2013)

Budget manager, auditor for Sheriff’s Office admit to seven-figure mistakes

*Correction: The story previously said incorrectly that Richard was Gusman’s campaign manager.

Councilwoman delays home-elevation grants, criticizes lack of openness

*Correction: The original story said the matter would be discussed at a meeting Monday. In fact, the issue will be discussed at a future committee meeting, though the particular date hasn’t yet been set.

Years of political inaction preceded latest cutbacks in Algiers ferry service

Clarification: The original story did not make clear that the Bureau of Governmental Research suggested supplementing the existing Transportation Trust fund. Further, it did not make clear that the agency suggested a review of all ferry operations statewide, not just those in the New Orleans area. (July 12, 2013)

Natural gas liquids pipeline from Ohio to Louisiana; City Council members want to keep their drivers

Correction: This post originally stated that a liquefied natural gas pipeline was being planned from Ohio to Louisiana; it’s a natural gas liquids pipeline. (July 8, 2013)

Crescent City Schools budget expands to nearly $18 million as network grows to three schools

*Correction: An earlier version of this story said Crescent City Schools needed to raise money to fill the $139,000 budget gap. Despite remarks from the board members backing up that assertion, Chief Operating Officer Chris Hines contacted The Lens after the meeting to say the budget will be balanced by taking money from reserves. Further, the story said earlier that Tubman was eliminating a time-out center position. In fact, it’s eliminating one of the two positions it now has.

Opaque process used to dole out grant money in homicide-reduction effort

*Correction: The original story said the joint committee meeting is set for Wednesday, June 26. While a meeting will take place that day at 1 p.m. to review several criminal-justice related budgets, NOLA for Life won’t be addressed until a subsequent meeting on Wednesday, July 24.

After years of arms-length relationships, Jindal needs friends now more than ever

*Correction: This story originally referred to a National Governors Association event in Las Vegas, but it was held by the Republican Governors Association. The error has been corrected. (June 21, 2013)

New Orleans College Prep CEO predicts schools will have D grades despite some gain

*Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated that Cohen College Prep Middle and High School could be an F in the fall, based on CEO Ben Kleban’s projections. Under a new scoring scale, the Cohen schools would actually be a D if Kleban’s calculation that the school would have a performance score of 60 proves accurate. Also, Ryan Frailich is NOCP’s human resources director. His first name was misstated. Finally, value-added factors that can influence a school’s score do not include attendance or fiscal standing. This story has been updated to reflect all these changes.

Most students leaving from RSD’s 4 closed, failing schools are headed to other substandard schools

*Correction: This story originally misstated why Mays got preferential treatment in OneApp and why its students weren’t assigned to a default school. Its students got preference in OneApp because its charter was revoked and it wasn’t taken over by another operator. (June 12, 2013)

State must reveal details of death-penalty practices, federal magistrate rules

*Correction: The original version of this story omitted the year that Texas adopted its new protocol. (June 8, 2013)

Closure of unneeded, failing schools causes disruption for students and teachers

*Correction: This story originally misstated the name of Success Preparatory Academy. (May 31, 2013)

Community and tech colleges would get $250 million for buildings in pending bill

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the bill received final passage Thursday. In fact, amendments were made that sent it back to the Senate, where it passed Friday, sending it to the governor. (May 31, 2013)

Bill would forbid suspension of students for violating school-uniform rules

*Correction: This story was updated on May 28 to report that the bill had passed the House. Our reporting was based on information from the state Legislative website, which said that the bill had passed the House and was pending introduction in the Senate. But according to an update on the site, the bill did not pass the House. (May 28, 2013)

A year after Times-Picayune announced cutbacks, news habits changing in New Orleans

*Correction: This post originally misstated the frequency of WRBH-FM, New Orleans Radio for the Blind. The station broadcasts at 88.3. (May 24, 2013)

Success Prep co-founder resigns his post for another in Texas: ‘Transformation is complete’

*Correction: St. Claire Adriaan was a principal in Cleveland prior to coming to New Orleans. Success Preparatory Academy will enter its fifth year and expand to the seventh-grade in 2013-14. The Louisiana Department of Education granted the school a charter extension despite its failing student performance score. An earlier version of this post contained inaccuracies on these points, all of which have been corrected.

Wilson charter to funnel all media requests through principal or board president

*Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that Andrew H. Wilson Charter School was awarded a $750,000 grant. The school has applied for these funds, but officials have not yet learned whether they will receive the award. The story has been updated to reflect that change. (May 8, 2013)

FirstLine expects to end budget year with surplus, but new buildings bring added costs

*This story originally had the following errors, all of which have been corrected:

Incorrect names for Joseph S. Clark Preparatory High School and Arthur Ashe Charter School.

Incorrect description of “blended learning” as a software program; it is a teaching approach that combines online and classroom instruction.

Incorrect characterization of the installation of a public address system at Samuel Green Charter School; the Recovery School District is not involved with the project.

Incorrect suggestion that the move of John Dibert Community School will add to expenses. (May 3, 2013)

Bids to monitor NOPD reforms under consent decree vary widely

Companies pledge to reform NOPD as consent decree monitor

Despite mayor’s flipflop on decree, city winnows list of would-be police monitors

Live blog: 2 companies vie to monitor reforms to New Orleans Police Department

*Correction: The original versions of these stories incorrectly stated that the Hillard Heintze proposal was for $7.2 million. It’s $7 million, as noted in the current versions. (May 2, 2013)

Jindal budget would pull $102 million from dedicated state funds

*Correction: This story originally stated that the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee will write the Senate’s version of the budget. The Senate Finance Committee does that. The error has been corrected. (April 29, 2013)

Petition seeks ouster of John Mac High charter operator

*Correction: Frank Buckley said his organization would like to see John McDonogh Senior High School return to Orleans Parish School District control. An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated that he would like it returned to the Recovery School District. (April 24, 2013)

Hotels want new tax on guests to promote expected riverfront development

*Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the cost as $183 million. (April 23, 2013)

Convention Center officials envision iconic sculpture on former World Trade Center site

*Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly reported that the Convention Center expansion would cost $488 million. The figure has been corrected. (April 22, 2013)

Convention Center officials envision iconic sculpture on former World Trade Center site

*Correction: This story originally reported that the organization working with the Convention Center is called Tricentennial Development. It’s the Tricentennial Consortium. (April 19, 2013)

2 cent cell phone fee riles governor; House ignores Jindal’s plea to kill bill

*Correction: This story originally misstated how many votes are required for a veto override in the Senate. (April 18, 2013)

Wilson Charter School taps new board member for Broadmoor school

*Correction: Wilson opened in 1922. An earlier version of this story included the wrong year. (April 17, 2013)

Plan would allow some charter schools to reserve seats while taking part in OneApp

*Correction: This story originally said that BESE would vote on the plan Wednesday. However, the board doesn’t plan to take action on Wednesday because the plan was included in the board’s approval of OneApp in November. (April 16, 2013)

Ouch! Schools face last-minute funding cut; state denies vouchers are to blame

*Correction: The original version of this article incorrectly stated how many students the Orleans Parish School Board assumed would leave public schools for private ones.

Neighbor of collapsed doubles sees pattern in housing nonprofit’s management

*Correction: The original version of this article misstated the name of the street where the doubles stood.

New research indicates Mississippi River diversions could harm marshland

*Correction: The original version of this story misidentified Donald Rumsfeld and Linda Deegan.

Schizophrenic inmate tells court about jail violence; Gusman testifies Thursday

*Correction: An earlier version of this story failed to say that Rosenberg is a former U.S. Attorney; he left that position in 1993. (April 3, 2013)

Live blog: Committee interviews candidates for Lycée Français board

*Correction: Nolan Marshall III works for the Downtown Development District. He was formerly with the Cowen Institute. An earlier version of the this post did not include his most recent position. (April 3, 2013)

Lycée appears to skirt open meetings laws while picking board candidates and 15 finalists to interview for New Lycee Francais board

*Correction: An earlier version of this story misattributed a quote. Committee member Robert Bell said, “I’m kind of thrilled by the manner of agreement.” It was not spoken by committee chairman Jeff Teague. Also, Bell’s name was originally misspelled. The story has been updated to reflect those corrections.

CBS seeks tax credit for going live from Quarter during recent Super Bowl

*Correction: A previous version of this story misstated Lauri Metrose’s position.

Morris Jeff Community School still looking for new location

*Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated that the school was considering moving some classes to a Catholic high school. This story has been corrected. (March 25, 2013)

Inactive member voted off Morris Jeff board; Dave Matthews guitar brings $2,400

*Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated where Morris Jeff Community School leaders are considering relocating the campus. The correct location under discussion is Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. (March 23, 2013)

Local officials losing sleep over weakest link in our post-Katrina flood defense

*Correction: The original version of this story misstated the name of the Hurricane Storm and Damage Risk Reduction System. It also incorrectly stated that Gilmore said why environmental concerns weren’t raised earlier; he did not explain this. (March 22, 2013)

Tubman charter principal homes in on testing as second year draws to a close

*Correction: Tim Bryant is a board member for Crescent City Schools. An earlier version of this story had his name wrong. Also, incoming Paul Habans Elementary Principal Litouri Smith was a school principal fellow for Crescent City Schools and served for some time as assistant principal at Harriet Tubman Charter School. An earlier version of this story was unclear on that point. (March 14, 2013)

Forces collide as nature takes a stab at saving a coastal marsh — for free

*Corrections: The Bohemia Spillway was created in 1926; the story originally said 1927. Further, Lopez said the natural opening in the river could create 1,000 acres of land in 50 years, not five years, as the story first read. (March 10, 2013)

Despite mayor’s flipflop on decree, city winnows list of would-be police monitors

*Correction: The story originally misidentified former NOPD officer Danny Cazenave as an attorney. (March 8, 2013)

Proposal: All of Lycee’s board members must reapply if they want to stay past June

*Correction: An earlier version of this post stated that Jean Montes’ term on Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans charter board of directors is due to expire in 2014. The language of the board’s bylaws is less clear on this point. This story has been changed to reflect that ambiguity. (March 8, 2013)

Top state official rebuts dire warning, insists coast can be saved

*Correction: The original version of this story misstated the name of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (March 1, 2013)

Lens reporter finds doors to Morris Jeff board meeting locked

*Correction: Jared Frank is director of finance and operations for Morris Jeff Community School. An earlier version of this story incorrectly called him a board member. (Feb. 28, 2013)

Feds charge two former sheriff’s employees in bid-rigging, bribery scheme

*Correction: The day on which Marc Ehrhardt provided The Lens with a statement has been corrected. (Feb. 26, 2013)

Private group upgrades criminal-justice computers, but who’s in charge?

*Correction: This story originally misstated Eddie Branch’s position with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation. He’s an employee, not a contractor. It also inaccurately described how the foundation is sharing data with the Vera Institute. Both errors have been corrected. (Feb. 26, 2013)

‘Fiscal Hawks’ fly to Jindal’s right, denounce governor’s budgeting

*Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly named Rep. Lance Harris and misstated Jim Fannin’s political party.

Crescent Leadership Academy board meets by phone, but lacks a quorum

*Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect end time for the teacher recruiting job fair on Feb. 23. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Feb. 21, 2013)

New research: Louisiana coast faces highest rate of sea-level rise worldwide

*Correction: The original version of this story misstated the name of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (Feb. 21, 2013)

**Correction: Timothy Osborn’s name was misspelled in the original version and has been corrected. (Feb. 27, 2013)

Morris Jeff leaders fear RSD is overbilling the school for property insurance

*Correction: An earlier version of this post contained an inaccurate figure for the per-student cost of property insurance for schools. RSD spokeswoman Zoey Reed said that amount is $90 per student, not $50 as we originally reported. (Feb. 21, 2013) Also, Jared Frank is Morris Jeff’s director of finance and operations, not a board member. That has been corrected. (Feb. 28, 2013) Finally, school leaders’ say their concern is that the school is paying twice for property insurance, not necessarily that the RSD has overbilled them. That has been reworded. (March 11, 2013)

Lycee leaders to meet with French council amid parent concerns

*Correction: An earlier version of this post reported that board member Paige Saleun said she intended to serve out her term through 2014. In an email to The Lens on Wednesday, Saleun said The Lens was mistaken on that point. This story reflects that change. (Feb. 20, 2013)

Holy Cross community looks askance at proposed riverfront towers

*Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the acreage of the property in question. The error has been corrected. (Feb. 21, 2013)

OPSB backs off plans to nullify contracts of top 2 administrators

*Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the school board approved Smith’s contract when he was hired, but according to the board attorney and the meeting minutes, they only approved his hiring and job description.

This story also incorrectly said that Sarah Usdin offered the alternative motion regarding Smith’s contract; it was Seth Bloom.

And the story originally reported that Tuesday’s agenda stated that the board had not authorized Smith and Padian’s appointments; in fact it said the board hadn’t authorized the “terms and conditions” of their contracts. All the errors have been corrected and The Lens apologizes for the inaccuracies. (Feb. 20, 2013)

Live blog: Orleans Parish School board may cancel contracts with top 2 administrators

*Correction: An earlier version of this story said the open-meetings law allows executive sessions if there’s potential for a lawsuit. The law is more precise and restrictive.

This story originally reported that Tuesday’s agenda stated that the board had not authorized Smith and Padian’s appointments; in fact the agenda said the board hadn’t authorized the “terms and conditions” of their contracts.

The story also misreported the amount of federal tax credits that are available for the Phillis Wheatley Elementary School construction.

The errors have been corrected and The Lens apologizes for the inaccuracies. (Feb. 19, 2013)