Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell says she’ll call for a study of short-term rentals in New Orleans.
Schools
Orleans Parish School district must pay $12 million to students who attended school atop hazardous waste site
Students will get about $1,000 for each year they attended, but the school board has decided not to pay any judgments this school year.
Events
The Lens wants to teach you how to find public records related to government spending
Learn how to find records related to public contracts, including bids, invoices and checks