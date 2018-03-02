Learn how to find records related to public contracts, including bids, invoices and checks
The Lens (https://thelensnola.org/author/anne-mueller/)
As the Development director Mueller leads The Lens’ fundraising efforts including foundations, major gifts, annual giving, events, sponsorship and prospect research. She has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector in New Orleans, New York City and Oxford, MS. Her professional experience include The National World War II Museum and A Studio in the Woods, a program of Tulane University. She received a bachelor’s degree in history from Bennington College (VT) and a master’s degree in Southern Studies from the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture. She can be reached at (504) 258-1624.
Learn how to find records related to public contracts, including bids, invoices and checks
On Jan. 11, learn how to use public records to hold your government agencies accountable.
The Lens is pleased to be one of HuffPost’s partners. Join us at three events around town.
Mark your calendar for Sept. 20. It's the first of four workshops in the coming months.
On July 12 learn why public records are your window into local government.
Meet with investigative reporters and editors at The Lens' happy hour
Today marks the first day of our spring fundraising campaign to #fightfakenews. Our longtime funder Ethics and Excellence in Journalism presented The Lens and its audience with a challenge: Raise $25,000 and we’ll give you $25,000.
Join us on April 20 to ask questions and learn more.
Thanks to the support of our readers and members, The Lens will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Thursday, March 23. Join us as we toast our future of reporting the facts. EVENT DETAILS
Date: Thursday, March 23
News ‘n’ Brews is now a regular Lens event. Join Lens reporters and editors at Midway Pizza Thursday, Feb.