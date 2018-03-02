Anne Mueller

As the Development director Mueller leads The Lens’ fundraising efforts including foundations, major gifts, annual giving, events, sponsorship and prospect research. She has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector in New Orleans, New York City and Oxford, MS. Her professional experience include The National World War II Museum and A Studio in the Woods, a program of Tulane University. She received a bachelor’s degree in history from Bennington College (VT) and a master’s degree in Southern Studies from the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture. She can be reached at (504) 258-1624.

