Join us July 25 to learn how to find public records related to criminal justice

Have you ever wondered how Louisiana’s public records laws work? On Wednesday, July 25, Lens journalists will be joined by attorney Scott Sternberg to explain how you can use public records to hold government agencies accountable and how to access those records.

This time, we will focus on criminal justice, from 911 call to court files.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • How to use Louisiana’s public records law to view and obtain documents
  • How to search 911 call logs and view NOPD incident reports
  • How to search inmate records at the Orleans Parish jail and state prisons
  • How to view court records of cases

WORKSHOP DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, July 25

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Propeller, 4035 Washington Ave. (one block off South Broad Avenue)

Questions: Email Anne at amueller@TheLensNola.org.

Open to the public with a suggested donation of $20.

