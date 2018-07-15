Environment
 

Audio: As the city addresses flooding, residents take matters into their own hands

By , WWNO        
Travis Lux / WWNO

This New Orleans yard can absorb more than an inch of water in a rainstorm. That helps ease the strain on the city’s pumping system.

New Orleans is a city that floods. Even a small storm can leave streets impassable. City officials say they’re working on solutions, but they’re also asking citizens to help out.

This week WWNO and The Lens have published a series of stories about how prepared the city is for the threats that climate change will bring — heavier rains, bigger storms, extreme temperatures — and there are some serious doubts.

As Travis Lux reports, that’s why some people are taking matters into their own hands. And there’s more than one way for citizens to help keep the streets dry.

