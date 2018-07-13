Environment
 

Audio: Rising temperatures strain New Orleans’ electric grid

By , WWNO        
Michael Isaac Stein / WWNO

A utility pole in New Orleans lists to one side.

Climate change is bringing more extreme temperatures. The last decade was the warmest on record. Scientists say that pattern will continue.

In Louisiana, temperatures could increase by 10 degrees by the end of the century. Heat stresses human health and the electric grid.

As part of our climate change and infrastructure series, WWNO’s Tegan Wendland went to find out how prepared New Orleans is for the heat.

This week, with our partner WWNO-FM, we explore how prepared the city is for the threats that climate change will bring in the series, “New Orleans: Ready or Not?”

