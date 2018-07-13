Audio: Rising temperatures strain New Orleans’ electric grid

Michael Isaac Stein / WWNO

New Orleans: Ready or Not?

Climate change is bringing more extreme temperatures. The last decade was the warmest on record. Scientists say that pattern will continue.

In Louisiana, temperatures could increase by 10 degrees by the end of the century. Heat stresses human health and the electric grid.

As part of our climate change and infrastructure series, WWNO’s Tegan Wendland went to find out how prepared New Orleans is for the heat.

https://thelensnola.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/WendlandHeat_Story3_071118.mp3

This week, with our partner WWNO-FM, we explore how prepared the city is for the threats that climate change will bring in the series, “New Orleans: Ready or Not?”