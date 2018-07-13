Audio: In New Orleans, aging water system causes school closures

New Orleans: Ready or Not?
How prepared is New Orleans for stronger storms and extreme temperatures?
When it comes to stormwater management, New Orleans’ road projects are behind the times
Rising temperatures strain New Orleans’ electric grid
Climate change is bringing more intense weather, including more rain, heat and storms. And in New Orleans, extreme weather can be disruptive. People park their cars up on curbs, and miss work and school.
It turns out kids missed a lot of school this past year, largely because of aging infrastructure failing during extreme weather.
As part of our series, New Orleans: Ready or Not?, WWNO’s Jess Clark reports.
