The state's LA SAFE planning process is looking at ways to help communities adapt as the land around them sinks and the Gulf of Mexico rises.
The Lens (https://thelensnola.org/author/teganwendland/)
Tegan Wendland is WWNO's Interim News Director. She also reports on the coast. She has a background in investigative news reporting and an M.S. in Life Sciences Communication from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has worked as a reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio, The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, WRKF-FM in Baton Rouge and WVIK-FM in Rock Island, Illinois. Her stories have aired nationally on All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace.
Thousands of people may be forced to move inland in the coming years, according to the state.
People have not forgotten the corps' role in the city's flooding after Hurricane Katrina.