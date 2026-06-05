“Point of no return?” Part 2: Staying, adapting and defending New Orleans’ future. (Audio)

FILE PHOTO: A home in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward bears the scars of Hurricane Katrina’s floodwaters after levee failures inundated the neighborhood in 2005. The warped siding, buckled walls and distorted roofline reveal the force and direction of the water as it moved through the community. The image, taken in early 2006, serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of low-lying coastal communities. (Photo by Gus Bennett / Courtesy of the New Orleans People Project)

Point of No Return? Part 2: Staying, Adapting and Defending New Orleans’ Future

“Point of No Return?” Part 1: A Conversation About Sea Level Rise and the Future of New Orleans Before listening to Part 2, revisit Part 1 of this special two-part discussion on sea level rise, resilience and the future of New Orleans.

The conversation continues as public policy advocate Steve Cochran, journalist and author Ned Randolph, Lens editor Katy Reckdahl, and photojournalist Gus Bennett take a deeper look at the questions raised by a recent study suggesting that New Orleans may eventually become uninhitable because of rising sea levels.

In Part 2, the panel moves beyond the initial headlines to examine the difficult choices facing residents, policymakers, scientists, and community leaders. Who gets to decide the future of a city? And what is lost when discussions about climate change overlook the people, culture, history, and traditions that make New Orleans unique?

Drawing on decades of reporting, public policy experience, and lived experience in South Louisiana, the group explores the challenges ahead while confronting the tension between environmental realities and the determination of people who call this place home.

This episode is not just about sea level rise. It is about belonging, resilience, stewardship, and the ongoing struggle to preserve a city that has repeatedly defied predictions of its demise.

As the debate continues, one question remains at the center of the discussion: Is New Orleans approaching a point of no return, or is the city’s greatest strength its ability to adapt and endure?