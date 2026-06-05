“Point of no return?” Part 2: Staying, adapting and defending New Orleans’ future. (Audio)

Point of No Return? Part 2: Staying, Adapting and Defending New Orleans’ Future
The conversation continues as public policy advocate Steve Cochran, journalist and author Ned Randolph, Lens editor Katy Reckdahl, and photojournalist Gus Bennett take a deeper look at the questions raised by a recent study suggesting that New Orleans may eventually become uninhitable because of rising sea levels.
In Part 2, the panel moves beyond the initial headlines to examine the difficult choices facing residents, policymakers, scientists, and community leaders. Who gets to decide the future of a city? And what is lost when discussions about climate change overlook the people, culture, history, and traditions that make New Orleans unique?
Drawing on decades of reporting, public policy experience, and lived experience in South Louisiana, the group explores the challenges ahead while confronting the tension between environmental realities and the determination of people who call this place home.
This episode is not just about sea level rise. It is about belonging, resilience, stewardship, and the ongoing struggle to preserve a city that has repeatedly defied predictions of its demise.
As the debate continues, one question remains at the center of the discussion: Is New Orleans approaching a point of no return, or is the city’s greatest strength its ability to adapt and endure?
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