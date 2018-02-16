Coastal Erosion

Voluntary relocation, construction limits among the options to deal with rising water along Louisiana coast

After a yearlong planning process, state officials are working on a report that will recommend ways for six coastal parishes to deal with rising water and sinking land. The report could shape coastal communities for decades to come. Some of the ideas are controversial, such as limits on residential construction and higher taxes in areas of extreme flooding.

Science to be key factor in lawsuit against oil and gas companies for coastal loss

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East is expected to file suit Wednesday against more than 100 oil and gas companies for contributing to the disappearance of Louisiana’s wetlands. The lawsuit argues that decades of drilling, dredging and extracting has destroyed wetlands that once provided a cushion against hurricane storm surge, forcing the agency to spend more on flood protection.

