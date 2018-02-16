The state's LA SAFE planning process is looking at ways to help communities adapt as the land around them sinks and the Gulf of Mexico rises.
Coastal Erosion
Voluntary relocation, construction limits among the options to deal with rising water along Louisiana coast
After a yearlong planning process, state officials are working on a report that will recommend ways for six coastal parishes to deal with rising water and sinking land. The report could shape coastal communities for decades to come. Some of the ideas are controversial, such as limits on residential construction and higher taxes in areas of extreme flooding.
A vital port for the nation’s oil and gas industry is on its way to becoming an island.
Audio: Post-Katrina population shift offers clues to the impending migration from Louisiana’s coast
Lens, ProPublica journalists describe how they reported ‘Losing Ground’ project (video)
LSU projections show storm surge swamping Southeast Louisiana by century’s end
New measurements show sea level rise swallowing Grand Isle at record rate
Levee board begs corps to get a 10-year jump on subsidence — at local expense
Honore delivers startlingly radical call to action against forces destroying coast
Science to be key factor in lawsuit against oil and gas companies for coastal loss
The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East is expected to file suit Wednesday against more than 100 oil and gas companies for contributing to the disappearance of Louisiana’s wetlands. The lawsuit argues that decades of drilling, dredging and extracting has destroyed wetlands that once provided a cushion against hurricane storm surge, forcing the agency to spend more on flood protection.