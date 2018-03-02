Della Hasselle

Della Hasselle, a freelance journalist and producer, reports environmental and criminal justice stories for The Lens. A graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Hasselle lived in New York for 10 years. While up north, she produced and anchored news segments, wrote feature stories and reported breaking news for DNAinfo.com, a hyperlocal news site. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News. She obtained her master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She can be reached at (917) 304-6121.

Voluntary relocation, construction limits among the options to deal with rising water along Louisiana coast

After a yearlong planning process, state officials are working on a report that will recommend ways for six coastal parishes to deal with rising water and sinking land. The report could shape coastal communities for decades to come. Some of the ideas are controversial, such as limits on residential construction and higher taxes in areas of extreme flooding.

Port of New Orleans proposal ignites debate over wetlands inside the levees

The Port of New Orleans wants the city to change the official land use for two properties along the Intracoastal Canal so it can develop them. Environmental groups say the wetlands help prevent flooding and act as backup protection against storm surge. The port says they are practically worthless because they lie behind levees and a storm surge barrier.

