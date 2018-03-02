Opponents say the land should be preserved to guard against flooding in eastern New Orleans.
Recent posts
Voluntary relocation, construction limits among the options to deal with rising water along Louisiana coast
After a yearlong planning process, state officials are working on a report that will recommend ways for six coastal parishes to deal with rising water and sinking land. The report could shape coastal communities for decades to come. Some of the ideas are controversial, such as limits on residential construction and higher taxes in areas of extreme flooding.
Coming to a raw oyster bar near you: larger, cleaner, meatier shellfish
State pulls back on coastal restoration projects due to shortfall in oil and gas royalties
Flood protection agency set to take over key pieces of hurricane protection system
Port of New Orleans proposal ignites debate over wetlands inside the levees
The Port of New Orleans wants the city to change the official land use for two properties along the Intracoastal Canal so it can develop them. Environmental groups say the wetlands help prevent flooding and act as backup protection against storm surge. The port says they are practically worthless because they lie behind levees and a storm surge barrier.
Research on ideal oyster habitat continues debate over possible damage from river diversions
Louisiana faces unexpected shortfall in major source of funding for coastal protection
Louisiana plans to restore the dying Maurepas Swamp with water diverted from the Mississippi
The swamp is suffering from a lack of freshwater from natural flooding and from the penetration of saltwater through canals dug for logging. If nothing is done, scientists say the forest will become open water over time. The first phase of the project will be funded with $14 million in BP oil spill fines.