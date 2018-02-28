Katy Reckdahl

Henry Montgomery case raises a question: Are parole boards following Supreme Court guidelines?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that Henry Montgomery, serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy, should get a parole hearing. Monday, a board denied his release. Advocates for juvenile convicts say parole boards around the country aren't giving enough weight to the Supreme Court's directive that children who commit heinous crimes are capable of change.

Louisiana man, imprisoned for 50 years for killing a deputy, is at center of Supreme Court hearing on youth sentencing

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that youth can’t be sentenced automatically to life in prison. But what should happen to the couple thousand inmates already serving such sentences? Tuesday, lawyers for Henry Montgomery argue that they should get parole hearings. An in-depth look at the crime and the man at the center of the case.

