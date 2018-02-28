The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that Henry Montgomery, serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff's deputy, should get a parole hearing. Monday, a board denied his release. Advocates for juvenile convicts say parole boards around the country aren't giving enough weight to the Supreme Court's directive that children who commit heinous crimes are capable of change.
Nearly 20 percent of the nation's oil and gas passes through Port Fourchon, accessible only by a battered, two-lane road. With the Gulf of Mexico rising and wetlands crumbling, it's on the way to becoming an island.
Louis Gibson was convicted of murder for shooting a childhood friend, Latrone Davis. He's served 24 years in prison. Legislators are working on legislation to grant parole hearings to people who were juveniles when they were sentenced to life in prison. The law could affect about 300 inmates.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that youth can’t be sentenced automatically to life in prison. But what should happen to the couple thousand inmates already serving such sentences? Tuesday, lawyers for Henry Montgomery argue that they should get parole hearings. An in-depth look at the crime and the man at the center of the case.
Once fierce opponents of the federal takeover, tenant groups have been among the most vocal advocates of extending HUD control of public housing. They've come to like and respect David Gilmore, the federally appointed head of the agency.
Plan to distribute dog parks across council districts means some traditional runs—like Cabrini and Markey parks—will be off-limits. Full implementation of the new parks has been delayed by tight funding.
Charmaine Williams, second from left, goes for a walk with her grandchildren Keah Williams, 15 months, left, and Richard ‘Ricky’ Farrell III, 3; and daughter, SaYann Williams, 16, right, in the Iberville public housing development. They can see St.