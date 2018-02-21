Entergy New Orleans says the plant in eastern New Orleans will guard against an unlikely but catastrophic transmission failure.
Opponents say Entergy’s proposed power plant is an old-fashioned solution in search of a problem
Entergy says a new plant can handle periods of unusually high demand, and it will protect against a catastrophic situation in which the city can't get power. Energy experts and opponents say the company's argument doesn't hold up, and it has an incentive to build new facilities rather than improve transmission reliability.
Pumping problems, hurricane scares play into debate over new Entergy power plant
Without a new power plant, Entergy New Orleans says "New Orleans is at risk of cascading electrical outages or blackouts." Critics say the vast majority of outages in the city are related to power lines, and a new power plant won't solve the problem. They say it would cost less to fix the power lines.