Behind The Lens: Palestinian villages and New Orleans ties (audio)

This week on Behind The Lens, a cluster of small villages in the Israeli-occupied West Bank have strong ties to the West Bank of New Orleans. Many Palestinian-Americans have their roots in the occupied area and often spend summers there to get out of the oppressive heat and humidity of southern Louisiana, and to expose their children to what was once a peaceful area, bordered with olive groves planted by their ancestors. But now Palestinians fear harvesting olives from their ancestral trees, as settler violence has ramped up in the region, leaving at least four New Orleanians have been beaten or killed by Israeli settlers or soldiers. No one has been held accountable for those attacks. Reporter Delaney Nolan traveled to the area in the summer of 2025 and tells us the story.
Guest: Delaney Nolan
Host: Carolyne Heldman
Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music: “Trailways
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