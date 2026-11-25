

In New Orleans, Thanksgiving revolves around favorites like gumbo and sweet potatoes rather than traditional turkey. Local food journalist Megan Braden-Perry, 41, tells La’Shance Perry, Lens deputy editor, how rising grocery costs and food insecurity challenge families trying to preserve culinary traditions.

The Lens: Tell me a little bit about yourself and how you made your way into food journalism.

Megan Braden-Perry: I am born and raised in New Orleans, and I made my way into food journalism because I was the only person from New Orleans who was on the team at Gambit, the only one who could describe the real New Orleans. Long story short, I was upset with the options that we had as far as food journalism in the city, so I wanted to change that.

The Lens: What does celebrating Thanksgiving as a New Orleanian mean to you?

Megan Braden-Perry: I’ll tell you a brief short story. When I was married, I was so sad because my ex-husband’s family made a very American Pilgrim Thanksgiving. It didn’t feel like Louisiana. I had to go to my best friend, Danielle, mom’s house for emergency gumbo. It was that bad.

To me, for a New Orleans Thanksgiving, we do everything differently. I don’t care about no turkey. I might care about ham, but I don’t care about turkey. I wanna have mirliton. I wanna have stuffed peppers, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, and gumbo.

The Lens: It takes a certain amount of money to cook like a New Orleanian. Have you had to do that when your money was low?

Megan Braden-Perry: Because I write about food, I get to go out to eat a lot and that’s a blessing. I’m very very thankful. Then last year, I was going through like eviction, just all kinds of crazy stuff.

I had food stamps that hit at the beginning of the month. But food gets expensive, especially with Thanksgiving at the end of the month. Some of the stuff I would have wanted, I wouldn’t be able to get anyway because it was just too expensive. It makes it hard because Thanksgiving, you want to make certain stuff. Thanksgiving, you’re going to show out. I’m going to need my shrimp and my andouille sausage and, you know, like nice chicken, that costs money.

Megan Braden-Perry: “We didn’t grow up eating greens. I still never had chitterlings. I just realized there’s like Black America, and then there’s New Orleans.” (Photo from 2005; taken by Josh Halley)



The Lens: How does food insecurity affect individuals in families in New Orleans trying to get the right ingredients to prepare traditional holiday meals.

Megan Braden-Perry: They can’t do it. Sometimes you got people, I’m sure they mean well. But they’re like come get in line and we’re going to film or photograph you begging for a turkey. And if you’re from New Orleans and you want to make a really nice New Orleans Thanksgiving meal, the stuff that they’re giving out, like, at the food pantries, it’s not it.

The Lens: In your opinion, what does it mean when some New Orleanians cannot afford or access the food that represents the culture and traditions?

Megan Braden-Perry: Oh, that’s a good question. I think a lot of the culture stuff will just die. I remember when I was growing up, we didn’t get food stamps. So we just didn’t have certain meals. I can count on one hand how many times my mom made gumbo. We couldn’t always afford it. A lot of people can’t.

And that’s just one of the things that may prevent someone from being able to make a traditional dish. In 2024, my stove caught fire and I couldn’t use the stove anymore. I had like a big gumbo pot on a hot plate in my living room. Then the hot plate, you know, cuts off for safety after a while, so I was up for hours cooking.

Megan Braden-Perry’s son, Franklin Capone, licks the spatula as his mom cooks. (Photo courtesy of Braden-Perry)

The Lens: How do rising grocery prices and other financial pressures influence the way families in New Orleans celebrate?

Megan Braden-Perry: I mean certain things are just different now. You gotta make these kinds of tough decisions. A lot of places, like some butchers, can’t afford to stay open. So you might be getting some sausage that’s lacking: it’s not even delicious. If you get sausage that’s good, and from here, it’s expensive. Everything is just so high, so you are cutting corners.

I know how to cut corners. “Hard times make a monkey eat pepper” is something I grew up saying. I think it’s an old 7th Ward saying. My Maw Maw and mom used to say it. Basically, if you’re hungry, you’ll eat what’s there.

But whenever money is a little tight, I’ll just make it clear to my son Franklin that I can afford this and not that. So basically I’ll let him know that we’ll be shopping the sale paper, and doing sort of bare minimum. We still eat great of course, but it’s good that he knows.

The Lens: What role do food banks, community organizations, churches, and neighborhood food drives play, in giving or helping New Orleanians experience meaningful Thanksgivings?

Megan Braden-Perry: I feel like there are some who do really well. I know Second Harvest, they’re very much like, “This is what people want. Stop giving this because this is not what they want.”

If people donate macaroni, they need milk to go with it, and they can’t afford milk, they are stuck with unusable macaroni. If you donate cans but people don’t have a can opener. It’s just crazy.

I like small organizations that have a wishlist, where you pick up where the family wants, and you just go get that. I think those are really helpful. SNAP in Louisiana also does the Greaux the Good program: If you go to a farmer’s market and buy things with food stamps, you get double.

The Lens: What does a Thanksgiving celebration in the 7th Ward look like? Menuwise, how does it differ between Uptown and downtown?

Megan Braden-Perry: That’s a juicy one. My best friend is from Uptown, so she’ll have turkey and ham, and stuff I just didn’t grow up with. I would just say that Black New Orleans, New Orleans all together, is its own animal. It’s a big umbrella of Black native New Orleans dishes. Nobody’s going to stray from that. I’m sorry, I’m not eating anything that got apples and raisins in it. Something I learned when I went to Dillard was how to make greens. We didn’t grow up eating greens. I still never had chitterlings. I just realized there’s like Black America, and then there’s New Orleans.

The Lens: How does New Orleans cuisine bring families and communities together during Thanksgiving?

Megan Braden-Perry: My mommy, Betty Jo Braden-Perry, died when I was 17. When I went to Dillard, I had nowhere to go for Christmas or Thanksgiving. So we would just all gather around, me and the kids who couldn’t afford to or didn’t want to go home for the holiday. We just did our own little misfit toys Thanksgiving-type thing.

One year, this guy stole our ham, and it was really unfortunate, because we had pooled together to buy the ham. So the dorm mother, Jane Mearon, went, and she bought us another ham. She taught us how to cook it with Pepsi. I made gumbo, and then one of my friends made corn dressing, because she’s from Dallas. We had a really good old time and friends came. New Orleans is a place where, if you’re good to us, we’ll be good to you.

“If people donate macaroni, they need milk to go with it,

and they can’t afford milk, they are stuck with unusable macaroni.

If you donate cans but people don’t have a can opener. It’s just crazy.” — Megan Braden-Perry, on getting donations

from some local food shelves

The Lens: What would it look like if every New Orleanian experienced a food-secure Thanksgiving?

Megan Braden-Perry: I think it would just be easy. I think people wouldn’t have to pick and choose. It wouldn’t be this meat instead of that one, you know cutting corners. People could do whatever they want. Maybe the sweet potatoes would have the marshmallows on top that they couldn’t afford before. There’d be certain dishes that they couldn’t get. Obviously gumbo, that is expensive to make. So now, even the families that had to skip out on gumbo every year could make it.

Plus, food makes it easy for New Orleans to gather. If every New Orleanian had a food-secure Thanksgiving, their houses would be full of people. You can invite cousins and friends and you can kind of mix and match and share.

The Lens: Explain the root of your feelings about Thanksgiving?

Megan Braden Perry: I reject Thanksgiving. It’s like a holiday that is trying to control me. I’m gonna make a graphic comparison to make my point. I don’t know if you’ve seen that movie, “The Brothers” with Tatyana Ali? She says, and pardon my language, “You know what you have to do? You have to reject your pussy. I don’t own one. The minute you say you own one, they control you. I reject my pussy.”

So I reject Thanksgiving because y’all not about to make me spend all my money. I’m going to save it for Christmas.

The Lens: So you think Thanksgiving puts additional pressure on family families experiencing food insecurity, because of the cultural expectation to prepare a large meal?

Megan Braden-Perry: Yes, absolutely. There are some people like me who can just ignore Thanksgiving. But then your kids go to school, and the teachers are having them paint hand turkeys. They ask the kids, “What are you going to do for Thanksgiving?” or “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving meal?” Not realizing kids might not have that at home.

Just in general, I feel like, why do we have this holiday? Christmas is like tomorrow.

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