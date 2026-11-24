In the autumn of 2024, I was hospitalized while enduring a manic episode brought on by my bipolar I condition. It was my fourth such hospitalization in as many years.

My week-long stay at University Medical Center New Orleans stands out because of the excellent treatment its staff provided. I was attended to as a human being, regarded with dignity from the moment I stormed into the emergency room screaming at and about my horrified family.

The most integral, positive part of my experience at the hospital: the nurses.

Nurses want a contract that ensures basic conditions during their shifts, safe staffing ratios, and grievance protections, plus establishes structured pay raises, including one for per diem nurses, who haven’t seen a pay hike in 10 years. But negotiations seem to have stalled, which led to strikes. (Photo from National Nurses United social media)

At one point, I was swinging my arms around, like a third-base coach in baseball who was waving in the whole team. The psych-ward nurse didn’t call security. She just approached me and asked politely if I could sit down and relax.

In December 2023, in a vote with 90% turnout, 82% of the nurses at University Medical Center, more than 600 nurses, voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the country. University Medical Center became the first private-sector hospital to be unionized in Louisiana. They have been in negotiations for their first union contract since March 2024 and have gone on strike six times, in an attempt to secure their first collective bargaining agreement.

Nurses want a contract that ensures basic conditions during their shifts, safe staffing ratios, and grievance protections, plus establishes structured pay raises, including one for per diem nurses, who haven’t seen a pay hike in 10 years. But negotiations seem to have stalled, which led to the strikes.

Joshua Rosenberg (with hat and glasses) walking the picket line with University Medical Center nurses. (Photo courtesy of National Nurses United)

Federal labor laws require University Medical Center to bargain “in good faith” with the nurses, but the hospital can’t be forced to agree to any contract terms.

I’ve had the pleasure of joining their picket lines as a community member, alongside heavyweights like the Rev. Gregory Manning of Broadmoor Community Church, Step Up Louisiana, and Organizing for a New Economy, respectively run by my friends Maria Harmon and Ben Zucker, both of whom started organizing for good causes while in their teens: Maria at Southern University and Ben at Tulane.

Out of consideration, the nurses give at least 10 days notice before a strike. So far, management has responded by hiring strikebreaker nurses (I’d call them scab reinforcements) and so the pressure of a strike is not as great, allowing the nurses to be ignored by management, as far as I can tell, given the lack of an agreement.

To me, a simple “thank you” for their kind treatment without entertaining the nurses’ current position would be a hollow gesture.

I am the direct beneficiary of a union contract in a different industry: journalism. I was working as a tax reporter at Law360, a legal news-analysis service.

I heard stories about the pace at Law360 before the first union contract was implemented, in 2016. Journalists were always on deadline, expected to produce content as quickly as possible, almost as busy work, with four stories required each day. By the time I joined the organization in 2018, conditions had improved markedly. Stories became fuller, stronger, more creative and cohesive.

While I was working at Law360, I had my first full-on, and arguably most intense bipolar episode. The union, and management, stood by me the whole time, for which I will be forever grateful. While the contract clearly supported my medical leave, something else had happened: the workplace had improved because of the contract, making management more accommodating to the needs of all employees, including mine.

I believe that similar, virtuous effects will spring up at University Medical Center when nurses finally secure their first union contract. I’m not an expert on the field of nursing, but I believe nurses. I believe nurses when they say they want a contract not only for better pay, but for healthier, more stable working conditions that would benefit both nurses and patients.

Joshua Rosenberg is a former full-time staff writer for The Lens. He lives in the 7th Ward with his wife, Dr. Angelle Bradford Rosenberg, and his dog Russell.