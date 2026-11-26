Randy Fertel’s first book, The Gorilla Man and the Empress of Steak, is the story of his parents, Ruth Fertel, sometimes called “the first lady of American restaurants,” who founded the Ruth’s Chris Steak House empire and Rodney Fertel, the heir of pawnbrokers, who ran for mayor of New Orleans on a single campaign promise: buying a pair of gorillas for the zoo. Or as his campaign theme went: “Don’t vote for a monkey. Elect Fertel and get a gorilla.” Though Rodney Fertel earned a paltry 308 votes in the mayor’s race, he purchased the gorillas anyway.

Recently, the Fertel family racked up another honor, being featured on South Park, the animated Comedy Central show, in a send-up of the nation’s high beef prices, which are tied to dramatically low beef imports (20% of target), and the president’s solution: removing tariffs from 300,000 metric tons of imported beef trimmings to be used in ground beef.

Ruth Fertel in her Ruth’s Chris dining room (left) and Ruth Chrisis, the South Park character based on her. (Photo of Ruth Fertel from Ruth’s Chris online historical archives.)

In Guinea Pig on a Stick, the fourth episode of their 29th season, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took aim at Ruth’s Chris – and Fertel’s mom, whom they dubbed Ruth Chrisis.

“In all but accent they captured Mom to a tee: the blond bouffant hair, the string of pearls, the red dress (though slacks would have been better), and most important, Mom’s feisty decisiveness,” Fertel wrote.

In some ways, the episode’s focus on beef prices struck a nerve for Fertel. As part of New Orleans’ steak royalty, he remembers his mother worrying long ago about high beef prices, when she was running Ruth’s Chris at the corner of Broad Street and Orleans Avenue in the 5th Ward. ““I remember Mom fretting over breaking the $20 barrier for a steak,” he said.

Plus, Fertel writes, Ruth’s Chris, which became a hub for New Orleans politics, already had a history of humor — “so much life, so many stories” — within its Broad Street dining rooms:

“People came to the Flagship on Broad Street for the food and for the environs,” said Randy Fertel, whose mom Ruth Fertel ran the famous New Orleans steakhouse. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Jokes on Broad Street

My mom had been loyal to Broad Street. She started in 1965 with 60 seats at a location called Chris Steak House, at Broad and Ursulines Street. She hired an all-woman dining-room staff, recruiting single moms and other hardworking women as servers. They became my surrogate mothers when I worked as a busser and helped mom butcher the short loins. Some regulars nicknamed the staff “the Broads on Broad Street.”

Later, after a fire forced us down the street to Broad and Orleans, my mom added “Ruth’s” in front of the name. It became The Flagship. I worked there as assistant and then general manager.

People came for the food and for the environs. Mom had a designated gin rummy table, in the front, which stood in a corner, a huge ashtray overflowing.

They came to rub elbows with other political insiders. The night before elections, Maurice “Hippo” Katz would go from table to table making bets on which candidates would win and by what percentage. He was usually right. On the next Monday, Mom would serve red beans and rice to the losers at the price of the steak, as the winners savored their victory steak.

Certain jokes also were part of the regular ambiance. On Sunday nights, when the Uptown crowd gathered for their steaks, lawyer Saul Stone would table-hop, telling “dad jokes” that everyone laughed at because they loved him.

Maybe most of all, people loved seeing Miz Ruth – and the other broads from Broad Street. One of her most sought-after servers was Shirley Barlett, famous for her jokes. One time Gov. Edwin Edwards came in with a large entourage, the state police posted at the end of the table. Edwards asked for Shirley to come tell a joke. You may remember that Edwin had famously announced, as he ran against incumbent Dave Treen in 1983: “The only way I can lose this election is if I’m caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”

Ruth Fertel lived a few doors down from the restaurant, on this block of Orleans Avenue. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

That day, Shirley made him wait. Then she came out of the kitchen with a doggy bag and stood at the head of the table. She just stood there. So Edwards looked up at her and finally asked, so what’s the joke?

Shirley said, “Well, put your hand in this sack.” Bemused, Edwin did as he was asked. Shirley closed the sack around the governor’’s wrist. Then she stood there. Again Edwin asked, “Well, what’s the joke?

Shirley quipped, “See, it’s just like I told them in the kitchen, once I got you in the sack you wouldn’t know what to do.” The governor guffawed and everyone else followed, though there was an uncomfortable moment of silence as people looked to the governor, to see how they should react.

South Park portrays Ruth Chrisis steaks that cause ‘explosive diarrhea’ – but I’m not mad

Ruth Fertel in 1967 in the Broad Street Steak House that she mortgaged her house to purchase. (From Ruth’s Chris online archives)

The running joke in the South Park episode is that Ruth Chrisis serves a steak so rich that one forkful produces immediate “explosive diarrhea.” One bite and each customer explodes, right there at the table. It is, well, a wall-to-wall shit show, not South Park’s first.

The meat is so rich—and the cattle so wide-eyed in the animation—because they receive butter enemas, a not-so-subtle reference to Mom’s sizzling-in-butter steaks.

Am I offended? Not a chance.

The real target of the satire is a certain orange-tanned inhabitant of a construction site on Pennsylvania Avenue whose tariffs have unthinkingly caused havoc with beef prices.

To me, “Guinea Pig on a Stick” deploys a consistent South Park theme: unthinking behavior and belief. The idea, of course, pre-dates Comedy Central. It’s the same challenge Socrates leveled at his fellow Athenians, the same challenge Hannah Arendt leveled at Eichmann and his countrymen.

Ultimately, Ruth Chrisis, like her New Orleans namesake, is savvy in her thinking. The cattle disappear and she concludes that she’s been feeding her customers’ unthinking patriotism.

With no beef to sell, Ruth’s Chris turns to Cui, the South American delicacy: roasted guinea pig on a stick. Hence the name of the episode.

I’ve grown up as Ruth’s Chris’s son. Sometimes Gorilla Man’s son. Now, because of South Park, I am bracing to see if I’ll be the son of the lady from Roasted Guinea Pig on a Stick.

Because I spent my youth plating precise dinner salads in my mom’s kitchen, I am also worried that the Darden Corporation, which owns Olive Garden and has recently purchased Ruth’s Chris, might add Olive Garden’s “bottomless salad” to their menu. That would play into another South Park theme, a world where everything is super-sized.

Randy Fertel is the author of Winging It: Improv’s Power and Peril in the Time of Trump (Spring Publications, 2024), A Taste for Chaos: The Art of Literary Improvisation (Spring Publications, 2015) and The Gorilla Man and the Empress of Steak: A New Orleans Family Memoir (University Press of Mississippi, 2011, with an audiobook for Gorilla Man that was just released on November 10th. Fertel is the co-founder of the Ridenhour Prizes for Courageous Truth-telling. A version of this essay was first published on his Substack, Yes And: Essays in the Age of Improv, Fertel’s musings on improvisation and its application across arts, science, history, culture, and politics.

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