Behind The Lens: Thrust and Power — SpaceX’s $100 Billion spaceport proposal (audio)

A speaker addresses a packed room as attendees listen to a presentation about SpaceX’s proposed $100 billion spaceport in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

This week on Behind The Lens, environmental reporter Delaney Nolan examines SpaceX’s ambitious plans to develop a spaceport with the eventual goal of conducting up to 30 launches a day. Company executives promise that the project will have no negative effects on residents’ lives or the surrounding natural environment.

Nolan outlines the proposal and reports on a recent meeting between SpaceX executives and residents of Pecan Island, where the company’s plans and assurances were discussed.

As SpaceX lays out its vision for the project, the episode explores the questions surrounding its proposed scale, environmental implications and potential effects on the people who live nearby.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music: “James Murphy.”

Guest: Reporters Delaney Nolan

Host: Carolyne Heldman