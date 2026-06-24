Young Black men are now dying by suicide at a historic rate

This story discusses suicide, self-harm, and mental health crises involving Black men and boys. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or use the chat feature at 988lifeline.org to connect with trained counselors 24/7.

This story was originally published by Capital B News.

Suicide in America has long been portrayed as a white, rural, middle-age problem. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dismantles that image.

For the first time since the U.S. government began collecting the data, young Black men are dying by suicide at a higher rate than young white men.

Brandon Jones, a mental health professional who works with young Black men, said the numbers reflect an accumulation of unresolved pain colliding with a generation that is, perhaps for the first time, willing to name it.

“We’ve had these key political situations and social pushes that have affected us as a collective,” he said. “Young Black people are feeling a trauma response that is leading to people wondering, ‘Do I want to keep living in a world that is treating me [poorly] in this situation?’”

Jones added that awareness of mental health has grown significantly, but the tools to respond to that awareness have not kept pace: “There’s awareness that is heightened, but there’s a lack of what the proper responses are.”

New figures from the CDC show that, in total across genders, Black Americans have seen their overall suicide death rate climb 53% between 2014 and 2024, more than 10 times faster than white people and twice as high as Latinos and Native Americans.

Black boys and young men ages 16 to 29 are dying by suicide at a rate that is higher than white boys and young men despite the fact that across all age groups, white men are nearly twice as likely to die by suicide than Black men. The crisis for young Black men peaks between ages 20 and 24, with a death rate of 31.9 per 100,000 — the highest of any age group.

Jones said social media may play a role for young men. Social media gives young people a constant stream of images and narratives that make their own lives feel small or disposable, or sometimes reinforces thoughts of self-harm.

The same feeds that have helped normalize conversations about therapy and trauma, he added, also bombard young Black men with videos of police killings, war, and other people’s highlight and trauma reels. It is a mix that can deepen hopelessness rather than relieve it.

“If you don’t have the language or support to process that, it can start to feel like there’s no place for you here,” he said.

More than 1 in 4 Black men who died by suicide in 2024 lived in Georgia, Texas, or Florida, but the highest death rates are concentrated in smaller states with sparser Black populations. The highest death rates were found in places like Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Oregon, where culturally competent mental health care is often hardest to find.

Firearms remain the leading cause of suicide death among young people, accounting for more than half of youth suicides.

Black men are more than four times more likely to die by suicide than Black women, according to the new data.

B.P. Lyles, who works for Pennsylvania’s Human Rights Coalition, said the crisis is inseparable from the broader structural forces bearing down on Black men.

“The lack of identity, the lack of belonging, the lack of knowing that people matter — it damages the psyche,” he said. Lyles, who has spent years working with incarcerated Black men, described a pattern of men forced into silence under the weight of trauma — much like veterans who returned from war never wanting to speak of what they’d seen and experienced.

“People are forced into silence,” he said. “And that has to be broken.”

Research has long documented the role that racism, economic precarity, and social isolation play in Black mental health outcomes. But Jones pointed to a more specific dynamic for young Black men navigating professional spaces and public life: invisibility.

“We don’t see examples of ourselves in many spaces that are healthy,” he said.

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