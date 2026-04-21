Duncan takes oath of office

On Tuesday at noon, Calvin Duncan raised his right hand and swore that he would faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon him as clerk of Orleans Parish criminal district court, to the best of his ability and understanding.

Social-justice lion Bill Quigley administered the oath, on the Bible once owned by Elliot “Doc” Willard, his daughter Cynthia Willard-Lewis announced as she introduced Duncan.

Tuesday’s swearing-in, attended by Mayor Helena Moreno, Sen. Royce Duplessis, District Attorney Jason Williams, city councilpeople, and hundreds of others. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

The moment is bittersweet.

Duncan may never take office, if the legislature votes to abolish the clerkship at criminal court. If Gov. Jeff Landry signs Senate Bill 256, Duncan’s office will be immediately folded into the office of clerk of civil district court, run by Chelsey Napoleon.

Landry says it’s a necessary move to “right-size” Orleans courts. Opponents like Sen. Royce Duplessis say it’s a power grab, representing yet another incursion by the state into the New Orleans justice system.

But Tuesday’s swearing-in puts that aside for the moment. It’s for the people, Duncan said.

“It’s for the people of New Orleans. It’s for the voters,” he said. “It’s for the people who don’t think they can contribute anything because of their upbringing or their start in life. It’s a triumph in ‘this great sentence of life,’ as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described it.”

The swearing-in took place on the steps of the Gothic courthouse on Tulane Avenue, which carried its own poignancy. “This is the building where my life was destroyed. Every destructive thing in my life happened in this building,” Duncan said. “But today, a good thing is happening here. It’s like redemption. I come to make this building right again. To restore back to what it’s supposed to be: a place rooted in what’s fair and what’s just.”

In a runoff in mid-November, voters put Duncan into office with an overwhelming 68% of the vote during a campaign where his opponent, incumbent Darren Lombard accused him of not being exonerated. (As the recent legislative debate raged, Lombard released a statement urging legislators to allow Duncan to move forward. “Democracy must be honored,” he wrote.)

Though Duncan had qualified for office last fall as a relatively unknown candidate, his story soon became well-known: he had been convicted of a murder he didn’t commit, serving 28 years in prison and becoming well-known for his work as an “inmate counsel substitute” – a jailhouse lawyer – in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.