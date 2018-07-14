Audio: Coastal erosion threatens the levees that protect the city

Michael Isaac Stein / WWNO

New Orleans: Ready or Not?

Improvements to the federal hurricane protection system means New Orleans is better prepared for storms than ever before. But just outside the levees, coastal land loss continues to be a threat.

For example, like many wetlands in southeast Louisiana, the New Orleans East Land Bridge is disappearing. If nothing is done to protect it, most of it could be underwater in 50 years.

To address the threat of coastal land loss, experts say officials need to come to terms with what it means to be a coastal city.

Della Hasselle explains from outside the levees.

“New Orleans: Ready or Not?” is a six-part series. In collaboration with WWNO, we explore how prepared the city is for the threats that climate change will bring.