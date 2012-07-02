The president of the charter school management organization that runs International High School led his last meeting as president on June 27. Andrew Ward kicked off the meeting by reaffirming what the board learned at its annual retreat, held on May 26.
Recent posts
Enrollment strengthening for next year; Amato pleased by standardized test scores
The board devoted its May 17 monthly meeting to end of the year details and a look ahead to International High School’s resumption of classes in August. Board chairman Andrew Ward noted “a lot of good things happening as we ramp up to the end of the year.”
One of them is recruitment, according to principal Anthony Amato.
Recruitment drive flies high as new school nears completion; 'blueberry smurf' furniture on order
Fannie C. Williams has received a combined total of over $300,000 in grants from the Public Charter School Program and the Walton Foundation, board members learned at their monthly meeting, April 10 . The school is also pursuing funding from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation as a participant in the foundation’s Challenge for a Healthier Louisiana program.
D.C. dignitary to promote public service careers; overseas travel planned
An envoy from the U.S. Bureau of Public Affairs will visit the International High School of New Orleans on April 22, to talk about the benefits of multilingualism and opportunities for careers in government. Some details still have to be worked out, among them security issues and whether the visit by a deputy assistant secretary will be open to the public, the school’s board of directors learned at their monthly meeting, March 21.