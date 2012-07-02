Rhodes Murphy

Recruitment drive flies high as new school nears completion; 'blueberry smurf' furniture on order

Fannie C. Williams has received a combined total of over $300,000 in grants from the Public Charter School Program and the Walton Foundation, board members learned at their monthly meeting, April 10 . The school is also pursuing funding from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation as a participant in the foundation’s Challenge for a Healthier Louisiana program.

D.C. dignitary to promote public service careers; overseas travel planned

An envoy from the U.S. Bureau of Public Affairs will visit the International High School of New Orleans on April 22, to talk about the benefits of multilingualism and opportunities for careers in government. Some details still have to be worked out, among them security issues and whether the visit by a deputy assistant secretary will be open to the public, the school’s board of directors learned at their monthly meeting, March 21.

Harry Blumenthal joins board

New Orleans businessman Harry Blumenthal has joined the governing board of International High School. He is the former president and chief executive of Blumenthal Print Works Inc.

