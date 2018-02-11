The Lens (https://thelensnola.org/author/jed-horne/)
Opinion Editor Jed Horne is a veteran journalist who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize as part of the Times-Picayune team that covered Katrina and the recovery. He is the author of “Desire Street” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2005) and “Breach of Faith” (Random House, 2006, 2008), which was declared “the best of the Katrina books” on NPR. He can be reached at jedhorne@gmail.com
Carnival works a bit of political magic.
Trump's threat to ban the book has catapulted it to best-sellerdom.
Lives depend on making the right choice.
How many wake-up calls do we need before we go Dutch?
It's amazing how seriously he takes talk-show hosts — how about Putin?
A terrible tragedy should provoke, not stifle, debate.
What should replace Gen. Lee? Maybe no one.
A scholar says it's time to move on. A TV producer does a powerfully slow burn.
Relax. Cheer up. It didn’t really happen. America — today’s America — would never elect an overt racist, a xenophobe and a misogynist as president.
A thrift-store provides hope and a first step back into the free world for the formerly incarcerated.