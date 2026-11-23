This story was produced as part of Next City’s Local Reporting Hub, with funding from the Kresge Foundation.

Nearly two decades ago, as the area recovered from Hurricane Katrina, two nurses opened a school health clinic in a trailer outside New Orleans.

On the clinic’s first day, they were shocked. More than 80 kids came through.

“It was insane,” nurse Heather Surcouf said, remembering what the kids came in for that day. “Nails in their feet, no asthma medication … no glasses, dental issues,” she said. “From there, we stayed busy.”

School nurse Carmen L. Baptiste, wearing green scrubs, talks with Kahmanee Gould, 18, a senior at Carver. In the late 1980s, Carver opened the city’s first school-based health clinic with the help of a $900,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. (Photo by Gus Bennett/The Lens)



Surcouf and another nurse, Mae Juan, operated the school-based health center in a trailer behind Chalmette High School, in St. Bernard Parish, a county that sits southeast of New Orleans.

A holistic approach to healthcare is at the heart of school-based health centers across the nation. In New Orleans, the clinics have operated inside or alongside public schools since the late 1980s, offering free medical, mental health and social support to low-income and uninsured students who might otherwise go without.

Most of the time, public schools are not tasked with funding the clinics; instead, clinics receive funding from local healthcare organizations, national charities or local, state and federal governments. For nearly 40 years, clinics in New Orleans have stood strong, serving a high-needs population during disasters and the pandemic.

In St. Bernard Parish — which was 100% flooded in 2005 — the Chalmette clinic and its nurses went from addressing the immediate impacts of Katrina to helping students navigate the long-term fallout, as the recovery lagged across the area.

Then the next disaster hit: the COVID-19 pandemic. They began swabbing noses in the school’s parking lot.

“Because we don’t bill families, they tend to migrate here,” said nurse Mae Juan. “This is their first stop, where they can come and get healthcare without having to come up with funds.” (Photo, from L to R: Surcouf, nurse Mae Juan, center coordinator Carol Rogers and nurse Steve Juan from the SBHC, by Vivi Smilgius / The Lens)

Today, the nurses see the children of high schoolers they cared for in the late 2000s. Former patients, now adults, tell them how much it meant to have trusted medical care in the wake of the tumultuous disaster.

Over time, as clinics like this provide vaccines, blood tests, menstrual products and mental health counseling, they become a much-needed emotional backstop for students.

The nurses in Chalmette have found that talking kids through a hard day or handing them ready-made meals is just as important as making sure students are up to date on measles shots.

“If you don’t treat the person as a person in all their needs,” Surcouf said, “not only will they not learn — they won’t be healthy.”

Caring for an underserved population

Some students routinely drop in to see clinic staff. That’s baked into the concept. “Students who come to a school clinic with a stomachache may reveal that they are struggling with anxiety or experiencing food insecurity at home,” said Laura Brey, chief strategy officer of the School-Based Health Alliance, a national nonprofit. (School nurse Carmen L. Baptiste checks the blood pressure of Kahmanee Gould, 18, a senior who stopped by the G.W. Carver school-based health clinic in New Orleans. Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Because young people spend about half of the year in schools, placing healthcare within schools greatly expands access to primary and preventative care, advocates say.

Most of the roughly 2,000 students at Chalmette High School come from low-income families. Statewide, Louisiana classifies 70% of its public school students as economically disadvantaged, according to a 2023 auditor’s report.

Across the nation, about 3,900 school-based health centers provide licensed medical and mental healthcare to students. To ensure that all students have access, many school-based clinics do not require insurance; others bill insurance directly without charging families.

School clinics also boost attendance, because clinic workers can provide care such as over-the-counter medicines that school nurses need parental consent to administer.

An exam room in the school-based health center at Chalmette High School. (Photo by Vivi Smilgius / The Lens)

More than 90% of the time, kids who visit a school-based health center are able to return to class, said Faith Boudreaux, the manager of the adolescent school health program that oversees 56 school-based health centers through the Louisiana Department of Health.

There’s a “huge interest” in school-based health centers in Louisiana from the state level, and the state was one of the early adopters of the model, Boudreaux said.

Many school-based health centers receive vaccine doses at no cost from the federal Vaccines for Children Program. In Louisiana, the state also provides funding for some types of lab tests. Clinics may also receive resources from the larger networks that they’re part of, said Mae Juan, the Chalmette nurse. For example, the clinic at Chalmette High School is operated by the Methodist Health System Foundation, which provides it with some vaccines.

“Because we don’t bill families, they tend to migrate here,” Mae Juan said. “This is their first stop, where they can come and get healthcare without having to come up with funds.”

Figuring out what’s really wrong, and rooting students in culture

Students who come to a school clinic with a stomachache may reveal that they are struggling with anxiety or experiencing food insecurity at home.

“They’ll present as being sick, but once you screen them, you find out that there’s something behavioral that’s going along with that illness,” said Laura Brey, the chief strategy officer of School Based Health Alliance, a national nonprofit.

There has long been a need for school-based health centers in New Orleans, said Shelia Webb, a doctor and a former New Orleans deputy director of health. Webb helped found the school-based health center at George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans’ 9th Ward in the late 1980s, under the administration of Mayor Sidney Barthelemy.

Carver’s school-based clinic became the city’s first, with the help of a $900,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. After a handful of school-based clinics across the nation had been successful during the 1970s, national foundations like RWJF funded an expansion during the 1980s in states like Louisiana, California, Colorado and New York.

“When you go to the emergency room, they look at the problem that you have,” said Brittany Sinopoli, right, a nurse at the ThriveKids clinic. “They don’t look at everything else.” (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

The clinic at Carver provided preventative care services such as vaccines and health education, as well as dental care, sports physicals and counseling, Webb said. Plus, during the peak of teen pregnancy in New Orleans, it supported pregnant students and drove down dropout rates in young mothers through its on-site daycare.

“We were very pleased with some of the things that we did and how they impacted positively on people’s lives,” Webb said. “We had moms who had infants and were able to return to school because we had the nursery right there.”

The clinic at Carver was a “safe haven” for Josh Leavell, 37, who attended Carver and grew up going to the clinic with his cousins, who also went to the school.

Those who ran the clinic at Carver offered ways for students to connect with culture and engage with Black history as a way of building social-emotional health, Webb said. Clinic staff both provided healthcare and helped run cultural programs, including an afterschool program that taught African drumming and dance and taught Black history through lessons about the Freedom Riders and trips to Civil Rights sites and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Atlanta.

That helped Leavell navigate difficult life transitions and made him feel like there was always an adult looking out for him, he said.

“It really created stability in my formative years. It shaped the person that I am now,” said Leavell, who now helps connect homeless adolescents and adults with housing and mental health resources.

Students who suffer larger injuries or need quick first-aid attention benefit from an in-school health center. (Photo of a student at G.W. Carver High School in New Orleans by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Healthcare in a low-income city

More than 40,000 adults in New Orleans did not have health insurance in 2023, according to a survey from the Louisiana Department of Health. Many respondents fell into an affordability gap, making too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to pay for health insurance.

When Ochsner Hospital and LCMC Health surveyed people in the area in 2024, they found that the cost of healthcare was one of the top struggles people faced, behind crime and homelessness.

School clinics trace back to Civil Rights-era free clinics, which rebuilt trust in healthcare despite facilities with roots in Jim Crow segregation that refused to see uninsured patients in their clinics.

Access to healthcare in New Orleans has long been divided across lines of race and class, said Kevin McQueeney, a New Orleans resident and an assistant professor of history at the University of Southern Mississippi. He wrote a book, A City Without Care, about his longtime research of health disparities in New Orleans.

Prior to Hurricane Katrina, white and upper-middle class residents with insurance had their pick of several hospitals around the city. But only two hospitals — Charity and Flint-Goodridge — served Black New Orleanians, many of whom were uninsured, he said. Flint-Goodridge was shuttered in 1985 and Charity was never re-opened after Hurricane Katrina, leaving many low-income residents without care — and without trust in the medical system, said McQueeney.

The work of school-based health centers can be tied back to the Civil Rights Movement, McQueeney said, including the Black Panther Party’s free medical clinics in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. But, in New Orleans’ post-Katrina healthcare landscape, it was difficult for the city’s new network of community-based clinics to gain residents’ trust — and to change the mindsets of generations of older patients who went almost exclusively to Charity and Flint-Goodridge for care.

Therapist Patrick Riley, who works at ThriveKids, a clinic in New Orleans East where most of the children he sees “live in poverty-stricken areas where post-traumatic stress symptoms tend to arise,” he said, emphasizing that “if you can catch it early, maybe you can do something about it.”. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

A new community clinic in the East

In the ThriveKids Community Clinic in New Orleans East, therapist Patrick Riley and his colleagues keep an eye out for children with symptoms of PTSD, such as angry outbursts and intense sadness or hopelessness.

Many of the children who visit the clinic have witnessed violence or experienced traumas in their families, Riley said. The children “live in poverty-stricken areas where post-traumatic stress symptoms tend to arise,” said Riley, emphasizing that “if you can catch it early, maybe you can do something about it.”

Riley has long worked with kids struggling with trauma, anxiety, and depression, because of this job and his previous position, as a social worker at the Bridge City Center for Youth, the state juvenile corrections facility in Jefferson Parish.

ThriveKids opened about one year ago at 12000 Lincoln Beach Blvd., formerly Hayne Boulevard, and provides healthcare to under- and uninsured young people, from birth to age 21. It’s part of the New Orleans East Opportunity Center, which includes the alternative high school The NET, its childcare center, The NEST and a NOLA-PS Family Resource Center.

Exterior of the one-stop shop in New Orleans East where ThriveKids Clinic is located. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

Medical professionals at the clinic call the center a “one-stop shop” for families: the clinic provides free medical care; the NET supplies high-school education with flexible schedules to accommodate students who work or have other obligations; and the Youth Empowerment Project, a citywide nonprofit, mentors teens and young people. The building also houses a food pantry as well as a diaper and formula bank for parents. For families without cars, the clinic brings patients to appointments through its Lyft account.

Though it’s adjacent to a school building rather than inside one, the ThriveKids clinic is rooted in a similar philosophy to school-based health centers.

ThriveKids serves a population that has for years suffered from the health disparities that contribute to shorter lifespans and higher rates of chronic disease. By working with the same families over time, the staff can move beyond emergent medicine to holistic and preventative care, said Brittany Sinopoli, a nurse at the clinic.

“When you go to the emergency room, they look at the problem that you have,” Sinopoli said. “They don’t look at everything else.”

Despite a documented need for better healthcare in the East, the clinic has had trouble attracting new patients, said clinic director Angela Nguyen.

For one thing, the building’s exterior is little more than a cluster of doors on a busy street, and only one small sign shows that the clinic is inside. Even the address is confusing, with the street’s recent name change from Hayne Boulevard to Lincoln Beach Boulevard.

When Nguyen explains the clinic to newcomers, she has to guide them to the right door in the unusual-looking structure. “It’s ugly on the outside,” she will say. “But inside, we have all the resources for you.”

Interior of ThriveKids Clinic (Photos by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

There’s an added complication, said Riley, the therapist: the clinic needs to build trust. Historically, healthcare services have been scarce in New Orleans East, where the vast majority of residents are Black and nearly one in three people live below the federal poverty line.

“These communities are very underserved communities,” Riley said. “Getting the word out has been a struggle.” Often, people would prefer to go to an emergency room in a trusted hospital rather than try an unknown new clinic, even if it’s nearby, he said.

Medical workers are hopeful that the ThriveKids struggle for patients may be just growing pains for a new clinic. To McQueeney, clinics like this that connect to teens, along with school-based clinics, are forging a new path for healthcare in the city.

“For a lot of younger New Orleanians,” he said, “that is the way they’re gaining access.”

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