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PODCAST: “Where did all my people go?”  (Audio)

Black defendants face major barriers to securing representative juries, while a Lower Ninth Ward family farm wins a settlement after its property was mistakenly treated with pesticides.
by Carolyne Heldman
Glenn Davis, who spent nearly 14 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned and he was later exonerated, says the underrepresentation of Black people on juries can prevent defendants from being judged by a true jury of their peers. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)
Jury rules against Orkin for spraying pesticide on New Orleans organic farm

In this episode of Behind The Lens, Bernard Smith reports on the significant hurdles Black defendants face in securing a jury of their peers, despite Black residents making up a majority of defendants while remaining underrepresented on juries. We also speak with La’Shance Perry about a Lower Ninth Ward family’s legal victory after a worker mistakenly treated their small organic farm with pesticides.

Guest: Reporters, Bernard Smith and La’Shance Perry

Host: Carolyne Heldman.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music, “Rarified,” by Podington Bear.

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman