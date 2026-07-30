PODCAST: “Where did all my people go?”  (Audio)

In this episode of Behind The Lens, Bernard Smith reports on the significant hurdles Black defendants face in securing a jury of their peers, despite Black residents making up a majority of defendants while remaining underrepresented on juries. We also speak with La’Shance Perry about a Lower Ninth Ward family’s legal victory after a worker mistakenly treated their small organic farm with pesticides.
Guest: Reporters, Bernard Smith and La’Shance Perry
Host: Carolyne Heldman.
Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music, “Rarified,” by Podington Bear.
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