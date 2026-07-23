Industrial pollution linked to learning disabilities in New Orleans area

For decades, parents and educators across the Greater New Orleans area have raised concerns about children who grow up near petrochemical facilities and refineries. An increasing number of children struggle with learning challenges, behavioral concerns, and developmental delays, while schools remain under-resourced and overwhelmed.

The concerns about children’s health and development have spread throughout our communities lined with smokestacks and holding tanks. Places like Chalmette, St. Bernard Parish, LaPlace, Reserve, Norco, and parts of St. Charles Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish.

For years, parents and teachers have expressed worries about our children within anecdotal conversations.

The CoDA Environmental Health Study found that Louisiana children living in areas with higher industrial exposure were more likely to be diagnosed with learning disabilities and other health conditions. (Photo by Kamaji Ogino)

But now, the longtime concerns have been validated by data and medical research.

The recently released CoDA Environmental Health Study gives scientific weight to what many families in our communities have feared for years: children living in areas with higher industrial pollution exposure experience higher rates of learning disabilities and other health issues.

The report analyzed Louisiana Medicaid data alongside data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and identified elevated risks among children residing near petrochemical facilities and in ZIP codes with greater industrial air pollution exposure.

A recent report analyzed Louisiana Medicaid data

alongside national and state environmental data

and identified elevated risks

among children residing near petrochemical facilities

and in ZIP codes with greater industrial air pollution exposure.

That means that children are struggling in school within communities all along the Greater New Orleans industrial corridor, including “Cancer Alley,” the span of the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Girls in the same higher-exposure communities also face increased risks for nutritional anemia, dermatitis, eczema, and early puberty, the report found.

These are not isolated findings.

Educational outcomes within many schools serving industrial-adjacent communities reveal serious challenges. Many schools in these regions report high numbers of students requiring special education, behavioral intervention, and academic support services.

As a whole, the state of Louisiana continues to rank near the bottom nationally in educational indicators. It’s high time that we took a look at how our children may be affected by heavily concentrated petrochemical activity. For years, we’ve pointed fingers at parents and at teachers, who are increasingly expected to manage classrooms where students face learning delays, emotional stress, and behavioral difficulties without adequate staffing, counselors, or intervention specialists.

Criticism of industry was considered off-limits because of its economic impacts on our communities. But we have seen how industries turn a blind eye at addressing the educational and developmental burdens that many residents believe are connected to long-term environmental exposure. They ignored community conversations because there was nothing tangible linking our children’s struggles to their polluted environments.

But now those links are clearer.

Families are left asking an important question: why are community schools not receiving substantial investments to support the children growing up in those same areas?

The CoDA findings should serve as a wake-up call for Louisiana policymakers, education leaders, and industry executives alike. Environmental justice and educational

Justice cannot be separated. Communities near industrial corridors deserve more than acknowledgment of the problem — they deserve action.

We need increased funding for behavioral health programs, special education services, early intervention initiatives, academic support programs, and more health screening programs in communities affected by industrial pollution. We also need stronger partnerships between industry, schools, and local governments to directly invest in the children living close to these facilities.

In the long run, we need to find ways to reduce pollution to our air, water, and soil, so that our children will not have to overcome deficits caused by the toxins that surround them.

Kanitra Caston

The future of the Greater New Orleans area depends on whether we are willing to protect not only the environment surrounding our children, but also their ability to learn, grow, and thrive.

Kanitra Caston is a nonprofit leader, environmental justice advocate, and community organizer whose work centers Black liberation, climate justice, public policy, and community-led solutions across the Gulf South and the nation. She is a certified nurse practitioner with an MS (Master of Science) degree. Through her advocacy, communications, and coalition-building work, she supports efforts that advance equity, protect vulnerable communities, and strengthen grassroots power.

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