The fields confessed

The day before I buried my mother, a federal judge in Baton Rouge confirmed the thing she had been telling me my whole life.

In late May, the morning before her funeral, U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ruled, in a 60-page opinion, that the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola forces incarcerated men to labor under heat conditions that violate the Eighth Amendment.

My mother used to say it plainly, the way Black mothers say things that are true before the rest of the world catches up: they will put us back in the fields. She did not mean it as a metaphor.

The fields are real. The heat is unconstitutional. A federal judge has now said so in writing — and it entered that finding into the record the day before I stood over her grave.

And then that same court said it could do nothing about it.

The remedy became the violation

This is what legal scholars call a victory without a remedy, and it deserves to be understood precisely. Judge Jackson did rule that the Farm Line is cruel — and that his hands were tied to do anything about it.

The reason sits in a separate case. In March, the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state in Parker v. Hooper, a suit in which incarcerated men accused Angola of providing unconstitutionally poor medical care. For Judge Jackson, that ruling weakened the standard for proving cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. Under the new rule, if the state can show it took any action toward remedying a violation — no matter how ineffective — it is cleared of liability.

Or, as Judge Jackson wrote: If his ruling had preceded the Parker decision, he would have found the state liable for acting with deliberate indifference to the health and safety of the men on the line. Since he ruled after Parker, he was “constrained” to find that the state was no longer liable because of its remedial measures — “even though these remedial measures are inadequate to cure the constitutional violation.”

The Parker case had started differently. In November 2023, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick found that medical care at Angola was “not care at all” but “abhorrent cruel and unusual punishment,” and placed the prison under federal oversight. The state appealed. In March, the Fifth Circuit threw out Judge Dick’s remedy as overreach under the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

Two federal courts have now found Angola cruel — one for its medical care, the second for its fields. But the Parker ruling lets the state escape both findings. The pattern is the point: the cruelty gets documented, but there is an easy way out.

Judge Jackson called the conditions unconstitutional; then he told us, on the record, that he was forced to let the conditions stand. His finding only exists because of the men on the line and the lawyers who carried their case for three years — the New Orleans-based Promise of Justice Initiative and the national civil rights group Rights Behind Bars, representing Voice of the Experienced. They are the reason a federal court said the word unconstitutional out loud. The court simply refused to do anything with it.

So, in response, the Department of Corrections put up a small tent to provide shade at Angola. It handed out some water. That meager gesture was enough.

We must sit with the dark absurdity of it: the state bought its way out of a constitutional violation with cheap shade — a transaction that means nothing to former Farm Line worker Terrance Winn who calls it “torture.”

The land didn’t change. Only the paperwork did.

To understand why a judge can document modern bondage and walk away from it, you have to read the history honestly. The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery — and then, in the same breath, preserved it. Its criminal-exception clause permits involuntary servitude “as a punishment for crime.” Louisiana wrote the same loophole into its constitution and has refused to remove it.

In 2022, when Colorado, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont all put abolition on the ballot, eliminating the criminal-exception loophole, Louisiana was the only state of the five to vote no — and it did so in part because the legislature mangled the amendment’s language so badly that its own author begged voters to reject it. The other states moved. Louisiana watched, and chose the fields.

Is it the reputation this state cannot bear to lose?

The men who work the line know exactly where they stand. “A lot of men tried to get out of the field,” Winn told Lens reporter Bernard Smith, “because of the slavery aspect of it.” (Photo by Pexels)

Angola sits on eighteen thousand acres of former plantation. The men who work the line know exactly where they stand. “A lot of men tried to get out of the field,” Winn told Lens reporter Bernard Smith, “because of the slavery aspect of it.” Andrea Armstrong, the Loyola law professor and national authority on prison conditions, named the continuity plainly: it is impossible to ignore that incarcerated men are denied water in the same ways the people who farmed that land centuries ago were denied it.

Same script. Different cast. The land didn’t change. Only the paperwork did.

Somebody is getting paid

Here is the part obscured by discussions of the 113-degree heat index. The Farm Line is not an accident of bad management. It is the visible edge of a business. Inside Angola’s compound sits Prison Enterprises — what The Lens describes as the Department of Corrections’ for-profit arm — where incarcerated men sew mattresses, mix soap, build office furniture, and stamp out every license plate in the state of Louisiana. Each one is made by a man earning between two and four cents an hour.

Nationwide, Smith reports, prison labor generates more than $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services a year.

That is the answer to the question the ruling raises and refuses to ask. Why keep a plantation running when the heat hits 113 and a federal judge calls it cruel? Because it pays. Because two cents an hour is a margin no free market could survive offering, and no plantation ever had to.

And the exploitation does not stop at the gate. So a man stamps a license plate for two cents inside the fence — and outside it, the system is built so the average Louisianian works like a slave anyway.

Louisiana has no minimum wage of its own — it is one of only five states without one, defaulting to a federal $7.25 that has not moved since 2009, while a living wage here runs north of $20 an hour. The same legislature that lengthened sentences and gutted parole killed a raise to $12 dollars this spring, and state law forbids New Orleans from lifting its own workers above the federal floor.

So the man who buys that license plate works two jobs to afford the car it goes on.

Louisiana is now the most outbound state in the country; demographers say its economy is the single reason it bleeds people. You cannot beg young people to stay while keeping one foot on the neck of everyone who already lives here.

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My mother handed me this work the same week she left it. She did not raise me to mistake a ruling for justice. A court has now confessed, on the record, that the fields are still there, that the heat is unconstitutional, and that under the law as it stands, none of that is enough to bring in men from the sun.

The Promise of Justice Initiative noted what the opinion left unsaid: across 60 pages documenting forced labor on a former plantation, the court never once wrote the words slavery, plantation, or dignity. It saw the field and refused to name it. That is the oldest move in this state’s book — change the paperwork without touching the problem it describes.

The fields confessed. The heat index is real. The question is who will make the state change the work-exception clause that allows slavery to thrive in Louisiana, on land run by the Department of Corrections.

“Inside Angola, a man stamps a license plate for two cents inside the fence — and outside it, the system is built so the average Louisianian works like a slave any”A man stamps a license plate for two cents inside Angola’s fence — and outside it, the system is built so the average Louisianian works like a slave anyway.way a man stamps a license plate for two cents inside the fence — and outside it, the system is built so the average Louisianian works like a slave anyway. So the man who buys that license plate works two jobs to afford the car it goes on.”

Until that loophole changes, every license plate in Louisiana will keep rolling off a press that pays a man in pennies to stamp the fleur-de-lis: the same mark French Louisiana once branded into the shoulder of every captured runaway, now pressed into metal by his descendants for two cents an hour.

Andrea Hagan

Andrea Hagan is the founder of Pattern Hunters, LLC, a public scholarship platform that focuses on criminology, community engagement, and accountability. Further information is available at patternhunters.com.