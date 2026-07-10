Behind The Lens: False claims, Real consequences: Why an Iberia parish solar farm never got built (audio)

In this episode of Behind The Lens, environmental reporter Delaney Nolan discuss how a wave of misinformation helped derail a proposed solar farm in Iberia Parish.

The project promised millions of dollars in local tax revenue and represented a growing investment in renewable energy across Louisiana.

Nolan explains how misinformation shaped public opinion, why the project became a flashpoint in Iberia Parish, and what its collapse reveals about the challenges facing Louisiana’s clean energy future.

Join us for an in-depth conversation about renewable energy, public trust and the real-world consequences of misinformation.

Guest: Delaney Nolan

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music, “Groundswell,” by Podington Bear, courtesy of soundofpicture.com. Additional audio courtesy of NPR.