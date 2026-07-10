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Behind The Lens: False claims, Real consequences: Why an Iberia parish solar farm never got built (audio)

A proposed solar farm in Iberia Parish promised millions in local tax revenue and a boost for Louisiana's clean energy future. Instead, a misinformation campaign fueled public opposition that helped bring the project to a halt.
by Carolyne Heldman
To oppose a solar project in Iberia Parish, residents voiced fears that solar panels would destroy farms, poison the soil, bring noise, falling property values and panels that they said would leach chemicals from the panels and into the bayous. (Photo by Pexels))

In this episode of Behind The Lens, environmental reporter Delaney Nolan discuss how a wave of misinformation helped derail a proposed solar farm in Iberia Parish.

The project promised millions of dollars in local tax revenue and represented a growing investment in renewable energy across Louisiana. 

Unfounded fears hamper Louisiana’s solar boom

Nolan explains how misinformation shaped public opinion, why the project became a flashpoint in Iberia Parish, and what its collapse reveals about the challenges facing Louisiana’s clean energy future.

Join us for an in-depth conversation about renewable energy, public trust and the real-world consequences of misinformation.

Guest: Delaney Nolan
Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music, “Groundswell,” by Podington Bear, courtesy of soundofpicture.com. Additional audio courtesy of NPR.

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman