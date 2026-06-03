Louisiana deflates mylar balloon releases with new ban, starting in August

This story was orginally published by the Louisiana Illuminator.

Louisiana lawmakers have approved a ban on intentional, outdoor releases of mylar and latex helium balloons. The governor shot down a similar proposal last year, but this year’s version will go into effect without his signature.

A woman records a balloon release on a cellphone as Mylar balloons drift into the sky near power lines during a memorial gathering in uptown New Orleans. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

The proposal, which had support from wildlife and anti-litter groups, is meant to curb balloon releases for special occasions such as birthdays, graduations and memorial services. After flying up, up and away, the balloons eventually fall back down to earth and — the bill’s proponents say — threaten the health of wildlife and farm animals, pollute waterways and cause power outages when they come into contact with electrical lines.

“We recognize how important these moments are, and we want to help people honor them in ways that are just as meaningful without putting our environment at risk,” Rebecca Triche, Louisiana Wildlife Federation executive director, said in a statement.

Rep. John Illg Jr., R-Harahan, sponsored the legislation for a second straight year. Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed last year’s version because it would be “impossible or impractical to execute” for law enforcement, according to his veto message.

Lawmakers gave final approval to this year’s bill May 7, and it became law May 15 without any action from the governor. It takes effect Aug. 1.

Rep. John Illg, Jr.

The measure handles intentional balloon releases under the state’s litter laws, which call for a $500 fine for an initial offense. The new law won’t apply to anyone younger than 17 or the use of biodegradable balloons. Police also have to identify an alleged offender within one year of the illegal release.

The state statute comes nearly two years after New Orleans established a similar citywide ban, following multiple power outages caused when mylar balloons compromised utility lines. Several other states and cities also prohibit balloon releases.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com.

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