New Orleans still faces widespread lead risks. Here’s why this conference matters.

New Orleanians knows the cost of unsafe housing. They know what it means to rebuild, manage aging homes, and deal with the long-term impacts when housing systems fall short.

That is why it’s important for New Orleans residents and advocates to attend hosting a national lead and healthy housing conference in New Orleans is important.

In New Orleans, more than 60% of housing was built before 1980, putting a large share of the city’s homes at risk for lead-based paint hazards.

Lead poisoning is often treated like a problem we solved decades ago. We didn’t. In cities with older housing stock, it remains a daily, practical issue. In New Orleans, more than 60% of housing was built before 1980, putting a large share of the city’s homes at risk for lead-based paint hazards. Those hazards do not go away on their own. They persist in windows, doors, trim, soil and drinking water—often unnoticed until a child is poisoned.

When that poisoning occurs, the consequences are permanent. Even low levels of lead exposure are linked to reduced IQ, behavioral challenges, and long-term health consequences. In Louisiana, hundreds of children are identified each year with elevated blood lead levels. This impacts school performance, family stability, and the long-term strength of communities. A 2024 citywide study by the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans found that nearly 90% of sampled homes had detectable levels of lead in their drinking water, underscoring how widespread the issue remains.

Leaded gasoline also left lead-contaminated dirt in yards along New Orleans’ busiest streets. (Photo by Pexels.com)

The question is not whether lead is a problem. The question is whether we are addressing it effectively.

That is where a national conference becomes more than just an event.

Leaders from across the country—people shaping research, policy, and implementation—are coming to New Orleans next week, from Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 for the Lead and Healthy Homes Conference.

They include national advocates, federal officials, and researchers who are actively working on lead hazard control and healthy housing. Bringing that level of expertise together with local practitioners is not common, and it is powerful.

This conference is also being led by practitioners. The organizing team includes nationally certified EPA trainers, lead abatement professionals, and program managers who work directly with communities to make homes safer. This is not theoretical— it is grounded in the day-to-day realities of getting this work done.

The value of a conference like this comes down to three things.

First, it brings the right people into the room. Lead hazard control spans housing, health, construction, and community development. Too often, those groups work in parallel rather than together. A conference creates space for coordination — real conversations about what is working, what is not, and how to move faster.

Second, it helps build local capacity. One of the biggest barriers to making homes lead-safe is not funding—it is workforce. Communities need trained inspectors, risk assessors, and certified contractors. Bringing training and certification opportunities to New Orleans helps strengthen that workforce locally, with lasting impact.

Third, it closes the gap between policy and practice. Federal funding for lead hazard control exists, but using it effectively is complex. Programs must meet strict requirements and deliver measurable results. Direct access to national leaders and experienced peers helps local programs operate more efficiently and avoid common mistakes.

One of the biggest barriers to making homes lead-safe is not funding — it is workforce. Bringing lead-remediation and inspection training and certification opportunities to New Orleans helps strengthen that workforce.

There is also a clear economic case. Lead-safe housing lowers healthcare costs, improves educational outcomes, and supports property values. It leads to more stable neighborhoods and stronger communities.

A conference alone does not solve the problem. It does not remove lead paint or replace contaminated soil. What it does is accelerate the work. It connects people who can move projects forward, solve problems faster, and build partnerships that last beyond a single event.

New Orleans is well positioned for this conversation. The city has experience, strong local partners, and a clear understanding of its housing challenges.

Kate Kirkwood

That makes New Orleans not only a host, but a contributor — providing lessons that other communities can learn from.

For New Orleans, this is not just an opportunity, it is a chance to move faster on an issue that has been ignored for too long. It also encourages attendees to take these solutions home with them and put them to use across the country.

Because this topic matters so much to New Orleans, we’d like to offer free admission to the conference sessions to people from New Orleans. To reserve a special locals spot, you can email me at the address below.

Kate Kirkwood is a HUD Lead Hazard Control Program Manager, nationally certified EPA trainer, and CEO of the Lead and Healthy Housing Conference. She can reached at Kkirkwood@lhhconferences.com

Editor’s note: The Verite newsroom recently completed a deep dive into lead iand lead exposure in New Orleans. It can be found here.