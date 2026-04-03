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Double the capacity, double the bill: Meta and Entergy announce a plan to build 7 new power plants for AI data centers in LA.

In this episode of Behind The Lens, host Carolyne Heldman Rovira interviews journalist and policy advisor Ned Randolph, to unpack a major energy and infrastructure development that could reshape Louisiana’s future.
by Carolyne Heldman
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Ned Randolph

In this episode of Behind The Lens, we unpack a major energy and infrastructure development that could reshape Louisiana’s future. Titled “Double the Capacity, Double the Bill,” the episode explores the announcement by Meta and Entergy to build seven new power plants to support rapidly expanding AI data centers across the state.

Renewable energy could meet the intense appetites of AI data centers. But Entergy is looking to fossil fuels.

Journalist, author, and policy advisor Ned Randolph joins the conversation to break down what this unprecedented expansion means. As energy demand surges, the stakes grow higher: Will Louisiana residents shoulder the cost through increased utility bills? And what are the long-term environmental consequences of scaling fossil fuel-powered infrastructure to meet the needs of artificial intelligence?

This episode takes a clear, grounded look at the intersection of technology, policy, and public impact—asking the questions that matter most to everyday Louisianans.

Podcast Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music by “Rarified“.

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman