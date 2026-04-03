Double the capacity, double the bill: Meta and Entergy announce a plan to build 7 new power plants for AI data centers in LA.

Ned Randolph

In this episode of Behind The Lens, we unpack a major energy and infrastructure development that could reshape Louisiana’s future. Titled “Double the Capacity, Double the Bill,” the episode explores the announcement by Meta and Entergy to build seven new power plants to support rapidly expanding AI data centers across the state.

Journalist, author, and policy advisor Ned Randolph joins the conversation to break down what this unprecedented expansion means. As energy demand surges, the stakes grow higher: Will Louisiana residents shoulder the cost through increased utility bills? And what are the long-term environmental consequences of scaling fossil fuel-powered infrastructure to meet the needs of artificial intelligence?

This episode takes a clear, grounded look at the intersection of technology, policy, and public impact—asking the questions that matter most to everyday Louisianans.

Podcast Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music by “Rarified“.

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