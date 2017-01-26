Since 2013, Sheriff Marlin Gusman has refused to honor most requests by federal agents to detain illegal immigrants.
Schools
National labor board rules that two charter schools in New Orleans can be unionized
International High School and Lusher Charter School argued labor-relations law didn’t apply to them.
Schools
New Orleans’ last two traditional public high schools have another suitor: InspireNOLA
ExCEED Network is new, but it has the support of the school principals. InspireNOLA has three other schools.