By Karen Gadbois – Staff writer – Three years after getting a piece of taxpayer-owned property for free, a New Orleans non-profit has yet to make improvements to the blighted site or fulfill promises made when it took the donation – and it apparently tried to sell the six-unit apartment house for $230,000 in pure profit. The Galilee Housing Initiative and Community Development Corporation took ownership in March 2007 of 2318 Chippewa Street in the Irish Channel via a donation from the Housing Authority of New Orleans.