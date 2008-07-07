NEIGHBORHOOD CONSERVATION DISTRICT COMMITTEE

Monday, July 7, 2008

AGENDA & PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

2:00 p.m. City Council Chamber

City Hall

1300 Perdido St .

The Neighborhood Conservation District Committee, in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance Number 23,005 MCS, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 7, 2008 at 2:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, City Hall, 1300 Perdido St. according to the following agenda, and in reference to the following addresses:

*defer* APP “33 Newcomb Blvd”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/33.Newcomb.Boulevard.

*denied* IHT “3121-23 St Peter”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3121.Saint.Peter.Street

*withdrawn* IHT “3012-14 Toulouse Street”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3012.Toulouse.Street

*approve* “1300 Caffin Ave”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1300.Caffin.Street

*approve* APP “2309 Conti”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2309.Conti.Street

*approve* APP “6429 N. Derbigny”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/6429.North.Derbigny.Street

*defer* APP “2716 S Derbigny”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2716.South.Derbigny.Street

*defer* APP “2720 S Derbigny”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2720.South.Derbigny.Street

*approve* APP “2821 General Taylor”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2821.General.Taylor.Street

*approve* APP “3311 Gravier”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3311.Gravier.Street

*approve* APP 1964 Jackson Ave

*approve* APP 519 S. Miro

*approve* APP “2307 Montegut”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2307.Montegut.Street

*deny* APP “8636 Pear”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/8636.Pear.Street

*approve* APP 5429 N. Robertson

*deny* APP “2413 St Anthony”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2413.Saint.Anthony.Street

*deny* APP “2169 N Tonti”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2169.North.Tonti.Street

*defer* APP “2301 Valmont”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2301.Valmont.Street

*defer* APP “3027 Washington”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3027.Washington.Avenue

*defer* APP “3031 Washington”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3031.Washington.Avenue

*CITY INITIATED*

*approve* Voluntary 1929 4th

*approve* Voluntary “2749 Bienville”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2749.Bienville.Street

*approve* Voluntary “505 David St”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/505-507.David.Street

*defer* Voluntary “516-18 David”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/515.David.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2811 Dryades”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2811.Dryades.Street

*deny* Voluntary “2818-20 Erato”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2818.Erato.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2311 Feliciana”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2311.Feliciana.Street

*approve* Voluntary “3320 General Ogden”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3320.General.Ogden.Street

*approve* Voluntary “4006 Hamilton”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/4006.Hamilton.Street

*deny* Voluntary “2120 Iberville”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2120.Iberville.Street

*deny* Voluntary “2124 Iberville”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2124.Iberville.Street

*deny* Voluntary “2128 Iberville”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2128.Iberville.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2022 Joliet”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2022.Joliet.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2712 Josephine”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2712.Josephine.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2825 Josephine”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2825.Josephine.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2431 LaSalle”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2431.Lasalle.Street

*deny* Voluntary 1708 N Broad

*approve* Voluntary 5911 N Derbigny

*deny* Voluntary 214 N Galvez

*deny* Voluntary 5420 N Robertson

*approve* Voluntary “9415 Oleander”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/9415.Oleander.Street

*deny* Voluntary “4027 Palmyra”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/4027.Palmyra.Street

*approve* Voluntary 3454 Roger Williams

*deny* Voluntary “425 S White”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/425.South.White.Street

*deny* Voluntary “2121 St Anthony”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2121.Saint.Anthony.Street

*approve* Voluntary “1634 St Maurice”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1634.Saint.Maurice.Street

*approve* Voluntary “1930 St Maurice”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1930.Saint.Maurice.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2402 Tennessee”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2402.Tennessee.Street

*approve* Voluntary “1404 Tricou”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1404.Tricou.Street

*approve* Voluntary “2112 Tulane”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2112.Tulane.Avenue

*Involuntary*

*deny* IHT “1022 Andry”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1022.Andry.Street

*approve* IHT “1330 Annette”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1330.Annette.Street

*approve* IHT “1345 Annette”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1345.Annette.Street

*approve* IHT “3930 Annunciation”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3930.Annunciation.Street

*deny* IHT 1316 Bellville

*remove* IHT 838 Bellville

*approve* IHT “2507 Benton”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2507.Benton.Street

*approve* IHT “2509 Benton”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2509.Benton.Street

*approve* IHT “1838 Charbonnett”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1838.Charbonnet.Street

*deny* IHT 2724 Claiborne

*approve* IHT “2547 Cleveland”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2547.Cleveland.Street

*approve* IHT “2301 Clouet”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2301.Clouet.Street

*deny* IHT “1707 Congress”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1707.Congress.Street

*withdrawn* IHT “1609 Delery”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1609.Delery.Street

*approve* IHT “2606 Desire”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2606.Desire.Street

approve* IHT “1410 Forstall”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1410.Forstall.Street

*deny* IHT “1504 France”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1504-06.France.Street

*defer* IHT “1405 Frenchman”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1405.Frenchmen.Street

approve* IHT 2511 Freret

*deny* IHT “8822 Heaton”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/8822.Heaton.Street

*approve* IHT 2405 Lamanche

*deny* IHT “3319 Law St”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3319.Law.Street

*deny* IHT “1501 Mazant”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1501.Mazant.Street

*approve* IHT “2461 N Galvez”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2461.North.Galvez.Street

*deny* IHT “315 N Miro”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/315.North.Miro.Street

*approve* IHT “1818 N Prieur”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1818.North.Prieur.Street

*withdrawn* IHT “2804 Pauger”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2804.Pauger.Street

*deny* IHT “1904 Pauline”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1904.Pauline.Street

IHT “1522 Piety”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1522.Piety.Street

*approve* IHT “2327 Piety”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2327.Piety.Street

*deny* IHT 1218 Port

*deny* IHT “2614 Port”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2614.Port.Street

*approve* IHT “6435 Praro”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/6435.Praro.Street

*approve* IHT “6428 Praro”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/6428.Praro.Street

*approve* IHT 4110 S Galvez

*approve* IHT “732 S Rendon”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/732.South.Rendon.Street

*no action* IHT “8632 Spruce”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/8632.Spruce.Street

*deny* IHT “911 St Maurice”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/911.Saint.Maurice.Street

*approve* IHT “2805 Third”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2805.Third.Street

*approve* IHT “1438 Tricou”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1438.Tricou.Street

*approve* IHT “2300 Tupelo”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2300.Tupelo.Street

*approve* IHT “2310 Tupelo”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2310.Tupelo.Street

*approve* IHT “2516 Tupelo”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2516.Tupelo.Street

*approve* IHT “3311 Washington”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3311.Washington.Avenue

*approve* Comm “2101 Almonaster”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2101.Almonaster.Street

*withdrawn* Comm “1019 Charbonnette”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1019.Charbonnet.Street

*approve* Comm 2115 Clio

*aprove* Comm “2618 Desire”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2618.Desire.Street

*approve* Comm “2639 Desire”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2639.Desire.Street

*approve* Comm 2708 Erato

*approve* Comm “2100 Louisa”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2100.Louisa.Street

*approve* Comm “3108 MLK”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3108.Martin.Luther.King.Boulevard

*approve* Comm “1700 N Claiborne”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1700.North.Claiborne.Avenue

*approve* Comm “6100 N Galvez”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/6100.North.Galvez.Street

*approve* Comm “2018 Poland”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2018.Poland.Avenue

*defer* Comm “4301 S Claiborne”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/4301.South.Claiborne.Avenue

*approve* Comm “1319 S Dorgenois”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1319.South.Dorgenois.Street

*approve* Comm “5826 St Claude”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/5826.Saint.Claude.Avenue

*approve* Comm “1901 St Ferdinand”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/1901.Saint.Ferdinand.Street

*approve* Comm “3934 Thalia”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/3934.Thalia.Street

*approve* Comm 3938 Thalia

*deny* Comm 2400 Tulane

*withdrawn* Comm “2725 Washington”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2725.Washington.Avenue

*approve* Comm “2729 Washington”:http://squanderedheritage.wikispaces.com/2731.Washington.Avenue