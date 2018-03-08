Students will get about $1,000 for each year they attended, but the school board has decided not to pay any judgments this school year.
Marta Jewson covers education in New Orleans for The Lens. She began her reporting career covering charter schools for The Lens and helped found the hyperlocal news site Mid-City Messenger. Jewson returned to New Orleans in the fall of 2014 after covering education for the St. Cloud Times in Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with majors in journalism and social welfare and a concentration in educational policy studies.
Kevin Guitterrez said he hasn’t been able to execute the changes needed at the charter network.
The superintendent says the school is not shutting down. The school district says the new school must keep the McDonogh 35 name.
The Y has changed its tune after denying the problem last fall.
Starting this fall, New Orleans’ school board won’t actually run any schools in the city.
Harney hasn’t provided records and isn’t answering questions about its finances.
Tests for 165 students were voided at Singleton; an investigation is ongoing.
The case had been delayed 19 times. At the last court date, the alleged victim was unwilling to testify, the DA’s office said.
He’s the fifth person to lose his job after the state flagged tests for 165 students.
The terminations at James M. Singleton Charter School follow an investigation by the state Department of Education. The state voided tests for at least 177 students, nearly half of its enrollment. A lawyer for the fired educators said they did nothing wrong.