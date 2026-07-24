PODCAST: Governor’s veto and student’s arrest put government power under scrutiny (Audio)

LISTENER ADVISORY: This episode includes a discussion of threats of school violence that may be sensitive for some listeners.

In this episode of Behind The Lens, reporters examine how government power can shape the lives of people caught within Louisiana’s criminal justice and education systems.

Criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith discusses Gov. Jeff Landry’s veto of a widely supported bill that would have increased compensation for people who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated. The story explores what the veto means for exonerees who lost years—sometimes decades—of their lives because of convictions for crimes they did not commit.

Education reporter Vivi Smilgius reports on the case of a 14-year-old student who was led out of school in handcuffs after allegedly making a threat of violence. The incident raises questions about school safety, law enforcement involvement and how schools respond when children are accused of serious misconduct.

Guests: Bernard Smith and Vivi Smilgius

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music: Podington Bear

Additional music: “Solo” by Podington Bear, soundofpicture.com

Runtime: 24:55