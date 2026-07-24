Read Our 2025 Impact Report

Focused On

PODCAST: Governor’s veto and student’s arrest put government power under scrutiny (Audio)

Questions about how power Is exercised in Louisiana, as the governor vetoes more money for wrongfully convicted exonerees and a 14-year-old student is handcuffed and barred from her middle-school graduation.
by Carolyne Heldman
Black-and-white portrait of Greg Bright seated with one arm resting across a wooden handle, looking directly at the camera.
Greg Bright, who served 27.5 years in prison on a wrongful murder charge, says that he faces steep financial struggles without the additional innocence compensation that was included in the bill vetoed by Gov. Jeff Landry.

LISTENER ADVISORY: This episode includes a discussion of threats of school violence that may be sensitive for some listeners.

In this episode of Behind The Lens, reporters examine how government power can shape the lives of people caught within Louisiana’s criminal justice and education systems.

Honor student jailed, barred from graduation after unsubstantiated social media threat allegation

Criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith discusses Gov. Jeff Landry’s veto of a widely supported bill that would have increased compensation for people who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated. The story explores what the veto means for exonerees who lost years—sometimes decades—of their lives because of convictions for crimes they did not commit.

Education reporter Vivi Smilgius reports on the case of a 14-year-old student who was led out of school in handcuffs after allegedly making a threat of violence. The incident raises questions about school safety, law enforcement involvement and how schools respond when children are accused of serious misconduct.

Guests: Bernard Smith and Vivi Smilgius
Host: Carolyne Heldman
Theme music: Podington Bear
Additional music: “Solo” by Podington Bear, soundofpicture.com

Runtime: 24:55

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman