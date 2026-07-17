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Behind The Lens: ICE detention, court access and federal intervention in Louisiana (Audio)

Reporter Delaney Nolan and editor Katy Reckdahl examine the surge in ICE activity across Louisiana.
by Carolyne Heldman
(Left):Orolua Eluonyechie, who has been held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since April 2024, poses with his son, whom he has not seen in two years. (Center): The Baton Rouge Immigration Court, where acting Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Sherron Ashworth directed staff to keep courtrooms open to the public after legal observers filed an access complaint. (Right): Camp 57 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, which drew national attention after a federal judge twice ordered the release of Akram Mahmoud Omar, a 77-year-old Palestinian-born Louisiana resident who suffered a heart attack while in ICE custody. (Center photo by Pexels; right photo courtesy of WAFB-TV, Baton)

In this episode of Behind The Lens, reporter Delaney Nolan joins Lens editor Katy Reckdahl to discuss the sharp increase in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity across Louisiana and the mounting legal challenges surrounding prolonged detention and public access to immigration courts.

The number of people held in ICE detention for at least a year has increased five-fold, prompting an unprecedented surge in petitions asking federal judges to intervene. Nolan and Reckdahl examine what is driving the increase, how detainees and their attorneys are responding and why federal courts are becoming a critical battleground.

They also discuss developments in Baton Rouge, where witnesses have joined a federal lawsuit challenging restrictions on public access to immigration hearings. Amid the litigation, a Louisiana immigration judge instructed court staff to allow members of the public to observe proceedings, while maintaining that denying access was never official court policy.

The episode also revisits the case of an infirm 77-year-old man whose detention was sharply criticized by a federal judge in Baton Rouge. After the court ordered his release, ICE detained him again, raising new questions about the agency’s authority, due process and compliance with federal court rulings.

Guests: Delaney Nolan and Katy Reckdahl
Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music this week, “Jack,” by Podington Bear.

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman