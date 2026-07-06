New student-loan rules will heavily affect women seeking higher education

This story was originally reported by Nadra Nittle of The 19th.

New student loan rules took effect Wednesday — and the changes may heavily impact women pursuing higher education, particularly those in graduate programs like social work.

Critics warn that the new guidelines, ushered in by the Trump administration’s sweeping tax-and-spending bill known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” will worsen gender, racial and class inequities.

Graduate students used to be able to borrow up to the full cost of tuition over the course of their degree programs.

Facing lower borrowing limits, women pursuing caregiving and other professions where woman dominate may now struggle to cover the education expenses needed to earn degrees in these fields. (Photo by Jsme Mila, Pexels)

Now, those pursuing non-professional graduate degrees may borrow $20,500 annually, but no more than $100,000 over their lifetimes. Students in professional programs will be limited to $50,000 annually and $200,000 total.

A major point of contention is which programs qualify as “professional.” While fields like medicine and law have the “professional” designation, programs that have traditionally attracted women, such as education and social work, do not.

Facing lower borrowing limits, women pursuing caregiving professions may struggle to cover the education expenses needed to earn degrees in these fields.

This is especially true for Black women, who rely more on student loans than other demographics. Overall, women hold an estimated two-thirds of the nation’s over $1.8 trillion in student loan debt.

The new guidelines for student loans also have implications for parents. Previously, parents could borrow all the money needed to cover their child’s higher education costs. Now, they can’t borrow more than $20,000 annually and up to $65,000 per student.

Borrowers in repayment face challenges, too.

About 7.2 million borrowers were enrolled in the Biden-era SAVE plan, which drastically lowered loans’ monthly payments and interest. That plan has ended. Affected borrowers have to choose a new repayment option in 90 days or be auto-enrolled in the Repayment Assistance Plan, which increases payments and extends repayment for up to 30 years.

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