Why Louisiana parents stand behind school vaccine protections

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator.

Most Louisiana parents never have to think about what happens when measles or whooping cough shows up at school.

That is not luck. It is the result of school vaccine protections that have worked quietly for decades – refined by lawmakers, trusted by pediatricians and built into the daily rhythm of every classroom in the state.

These protections exist for a simple reason: They work. They let schools act quickly when a contagious disease enters a classroom. They give pediatricians, school nurses and parents a shared, predictable framework.

They also let families send their children to school knowing the kid in the next seat is not bringing measles, whooping cough or polio home with them at the end of the day.

Consider what it means in practice. A measles case appears in a classroom. Under current law, the school can act quickly to keep unvaccinated classmates home, contain the spread and protect students who are not vaccinated. Sometimes, this includes those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons: a child with leukemia, a newborn sibling, a classmate with a transplanted kidney.

Without that ability, a single case can quickly become an outbreak. An outbreak becomes a closure. A closure becomes weeks of missed school, missed work for parents, and, in the worst cases, hospital stays for those least able to fight off the disease.

This is not a hypothetical. In April, Louisiana confirmed its first measles case of the year, on the heels of a whooping cough outbreak last year that led to more than 28,000 cases nationwide, with 421 cases in Louisiana including, tragically, the death of two infants.

These are exactly the kinds of diseases school protections are designed to contain. States that have weakened those protections have seen how quickly outbreaks can take hold.

“The consensus is broad and bipartisan,” Johnson writes: 80% of Louisiana voters support maintaining the state’s current school vaccine requirements, and 72% oppose eliminating them. (Photo by Pexels.com)

At Louisiana Families for Vaccines, we respect parental rights, and we hear every day from families who want to make the best decisions for their children.

Infectious diseases do not respect household decisions. In a school, on a playground, in a pediatric waiting room, the choices one family makes ripple outward, often onto the children least able to protect themselves.

That is what Louisiana’s school protections are designed to do. They are not abstract. They are quiet, practical safeguards that parents rely on to keep classrooms safe and schools open. These protections also allow local school leaders to act quickly when it matters most, keeping decisions close to the communities they serve. It is the reason most Louisiana parents have never had to live through the loss of a child to a vaccine-preventable disease their own grandparents feared.

Louisiana families understand this. A statewide poll Cygnal conducted, just before the measles case was reported in April, found that 80% of Louisiana voters support maintaining the state’s current school vaccine requirements, and 72% oppose eliminating them. The consensus is broad and bipartisan.

Louisiana already provides medical and philosophical exemptions for families who need them. The current framework is balanced, refined over decades and trusted by the parents and pediatricians who rely on it. At the same time, families are also looking for clarity and consistency in how vaccine information is used and communicated — not policies that introduce confusion without improving outcomes.

These measured, decades-old protections let our kids go to school safely, even when a virus walks through the door. They are the everyday protections parents and pediatricians have trusted for generations, and they are working.

For our children, in every classroom across our state, that is worth keeping.

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Eric Johnson is co-director of Louisiana Families for Vaccines, a grassroots network of parents, healthcare providers, and community leaders working to protect Louisiana’s school vaccine requirements. Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com.