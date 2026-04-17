Focused On

Consolidation or retaliation? Republican lawmakers move to eliminate the job Calvin Duncan won in a landslide election

Criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith and editor Katy Reckdahl examine Senate Bill 256 and the effort to eliminate the position won by Calvin Duncan, raising questions about consolidation, political power, and the will of voters.
by Carolyne Heldman
A four-panel collage of Calvin Duncan speaking animatedly during an interview with The Lens. He wears glasses, a checkered shirt, and a t-shirt, using expressive hand gestures as he shares his story. The background is clean and white, highlighting his emotion and energy in each frame.
Calvin Duncan gestures as he speaks during a portrait session with The Lens before his landslide election victory in December. Now, Republican lawmakers are advancing Senate Bill 256, a proposal that could eliminate the very position he was elected to hold. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

In this episode of Behind the Lens, criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith and editor Katy Reckdahl break down Senate Bill 256, a controversial proposal that would eliminate the position recently won by Calvin Duncan in a decisive election.

The discussion explores whether the legislation represents a legitimate effort to consolidate court functions — or a political move that violates the will of voters and could have grave effects on New Orleans’ criminal justice system.

Podcast Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music includes “Down and Around” by Podington Bear via soundofpicture.com. Additional sound courtesy of WWL-TV.

You can also listen to Behind The Lens on Apple PodcastsSpotify and other services.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman