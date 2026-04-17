Consolidation or retaliation? Republican lawmakers move to eliminate the job Calvin Duncan won in a landslide election

Calvin Duncan gestures as he speaks during a portrait session with The Lens before his landslide election victory in December. Now, Republican lawmakers are advancing Senate Bill 256, a proposal that could eliminate the very position he was elected to hold. (Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

In this episode of Behind the Lens, criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith and editor Katy Reckdahl break down Senate Bill 256, a controversial proposal that would eliminate the position recently won by Calvin Duncan in a decisive election.

The discussion explores whether the legislation represents a legitimate effort to consolidate court functions — or a political move that violates the will of voters and could have grave effects on New Orleans’ criminal justice system.

Podcast Host: Carolyne Heldman

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music includes “Down and Around” by Podington Bear via soundofpicture.com. Additional sound courtesy of WWL-TV.

You can also listen to Behind The Lens on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other services.



