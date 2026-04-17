Consolidation or retaliation? Republican lawmakers move to eliminate the job Calvin Duncan won in a landslide election

In this episode of Behind the Lens, criminal justice reporter Bernard Smith and editor Katy Reckdahl break down Senate Bill 256, a controversial proposal that would eliminate the position recently won by Calvin Duncan in a decisive election.
The discussion explores whether the legislation represents a legitimate effort to consolidate court functions — or a political move that violates the will of voters and could have grave effects on New Orleans’ criminal justice system.
Podcast Host: Carolyne Heldman
Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music includes “Down and Around” by Podington Bear via soundofpicture.com. Additional sound courtesy of WWL-TV.
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