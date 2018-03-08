It’s difficult to know how many New Orleans residents have been displaced because their landlords wanted to turn their rental properties into Airbnbs. But stories aren’t hard to come by. Here are three.
Under a proposal circulated by the Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity, “temporary” permits would allow a home to be rented half of the year. Residential areas of the Quarter could be Airbnbs. In exchange, the group proposes a limit of two Airbnbs per block, though existing rentals would be allowed to remain.