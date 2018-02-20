Public defenders complained that they couldn’t pay the bills because DAs were offering drivers a deal: Write us a check and we’ll drop the charge.
Louisiana DAs offer motorists a deal: Write us a check and we’ll dismiss your speeding ticket
Some people who get speeding tickets are given the option to write a check to the local district attorney’s office, which keeps the ticket out of court and off their driving record. The money stays with the DA. Public defenders, which rely on revenue from traffic tickets in court, say these diversion programs have hurt their budgets.