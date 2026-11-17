A federal jury last week found the Jefferson Parish School Board and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office liable for physically injuring and emotionally traumatizing a Black fifth grader with disabilities. The jury awarded the family $46,250 in damages.

JPSO deputies arrested the 10-year-old student at Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School in Jefferson Parish after school administrators called 911 during a school day in 2021. After a forceful arrest, during which deputies put the student in a chokehold, his parents allege, the student was detained in a juvenile detention center for four hours.

The child, identified only as J.H. in court documents, was physically and emotionally hurt by deputies, say the student’s parents, who contend that school administrators should not have involved the police because of their son’s disabilities.

Under federal special-education guidance, schools can call police in the face of an immediate threat to the child’s or anyone else’s safety. But the U.S. Department of Education recommends, instead, bringing in a trained staffer who is trusted by the student and can help de-escalate a situation, helping the student regulate their emotions without involving law enforcement.

J.H.’s behaviors are considered “a manifestation of his disabilities,” which include Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Combined Type (ADHD), Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), Mood Disorder and Emotional Outburst, according to the complaint.

The resulting five-year legal battle was meant to protect their son and stand up for other families of children with disabilities, said J.H.’s parents, Terry Harper and Ashley Hutchinson-Harper, in a statement to The Lens. The family was represented by the Tulane Civil Rights Clinic and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Louisiana.

“We hope our case means that every child with a disability is met with patience and understanding, and that no other family has to fight this hard to be heard,” they wrote.

Incident began in principal’s office

In May of 2021, J.H. was eating lunch in the principal’s office at his school in Marrero. He was “extremely upset, angry and frustrated” because he had been bullied by another student earlier that day, according to the complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in 2022.

While in the principal’s office, J.H. threw a box of tissues and a ball of yarn. He left the office with a string of misbehavior: he hit the principal, “threw a trashcan into a school window, and wandered on and off the school campus,” according to the complaint.

There seemed to be no immediate, significant threat to anyone’s safety — plus, administrators knew about J.H.’s disabilities, and were operating under a special-education plan in place that specified interventions in response to his behaviors, the complaint states. Still, administrators called 911.

Nora Ahmed, the legal director for ACLU of Louisiana, called the school’s use of police for J.H. “egregious,” because “the behaviors were identified and there were ways to prevent the incident that occurred.”

JPSO deputies allegedly used force to arrest the 10-year-old student, putting him in a chokehold, before taking him to juvenile detention for four hours. (Photo from JPSO social media)

JPSO responds to 911 call

When Jefferson Parish deputies arrived at the school, they used force, putting J.H. in a chokehold, handcuffing him, and interrogating him for an hour and a half without allowing his parents to see him, according to the complaint. After the interrogation, the deputies took J.H. to a juvenile detention center where he was detained for four hours, the complaint says.

Across the country, Black students with disabilities are more likely to receive disciplinary action at school than their peers, including corporal punishment as well as suspension, expulsion, and arrests and use-of-force by law enforcement.

In Jefferson Parish schools, Black students made up about 40% of students with disabilities during the 2023-24 school year. That same school year, Black students with disabilities in Jefferson received 80% of referrals to law enforcement and school-related arrests, 72% of expulsions, 62% of out-of-school suspensions and 60% of in-school suspensions, according to data from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

Similar incidents have happened recently in Orleans: a middle-schooler at Fannie C. Williams was removed from that school in handcuffs this spring.

Children who are disciplined by police or arrested in school are less likely to complete high school and more likely to interact with police and the prison system later in life, studies show.

Calling the police on a student with disabilities is an “egregious” misstep that can have long-term impacts, said Ahmed, of the ACLU. “There’s a reason people fought long and hard for federal disability rights law, because we know there are people with disabilities and they require modifications and accommodations,” she said.

Neither the Jefferson Parish School Board nor the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to questions from The Lens.

J.H.’s case is a story of negligence and wrongdoing by the school board and the police, Ahmed said. Last week’s verdict illustrates a need for change, and a chance to rebuild trust, she said.

“Everybody wants the people who are supposed to serve and protect them to actually be serving and protecting them,” she said, “and not feel as though they could be harmed by them.”

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