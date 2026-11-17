I vote in every election. Even the dog catcher.

I turned 18 the summer before my freshman year in college, and I remember waiting to register in New York like it was a rite of passage.

So believe me when I say I take voting seriously. And I still understand why people don’t. Some of it is apathy, sure. But people are tired of being handed the same raggedy candidates and told to pick the least worst. It’s easy to check out when nobody tells you what’s on the ballot. It’s even easier when nobody has ever knocked on your door.

We can hold voters accountable and still ask how parties invest in candidates and show up for communities. Nobody wants to be lectured into participation. Organizers have known this for generations: people want to be asked.

This week, I keep thinking about the people who went out and asked.

Field Note | A family of voters and storytellers

Sam and Minnie Bell Jones, Kristyna Jones’s grandparents. (Photo courtesy of Kristyna Jones)

I grew up in a family of voters and storytellers.

My grandparents told me about the Great Depression, and how neighbors and friends carried each other through it. My great-grandmother owned a restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, with a three-bedroom apartment upstairs. She fed people and housed them until she couldn’t anymore. Then she shut it down.

My grandfather and his friends told me about World War II, the racism Black soldiers endured, and how they kept up with each other long after it was over.

My parents gave me the block and the people on it. Visiting my maternal great-grandmother and aunt in Hough, a historically Black neighborhood in Cleveland. The youthful mischief with the neighborhood kids and the cousins. Weekends in Brooklyn. Then the years when it all went to crap. Black neighborhoods in Cleveland, Kansas City, and New York in the ’80s and ’90s, after the factories closed. Crack. Murder. Black middle-class families leaving for the first-ring suburbs, and the blocks they left behind.

My grandparents lived in the suburbs and spent as much of their money as they could in the city, with Black people. Through it all, I understood that loving, supporting, and investing in your community was just what you were supposed to do. So was voting.

I’ve gotten on a train to vote in a city I’d already moved away from because my registration hadn’t caught up with me yet. Missing an election was never an option. Loving the block and choosing who represents it were always the same work.

Field Note | Crimson Tide red rollin

Now I live in Louisiana. A purple-and-gold state disguised as Alabama Crimson Tide red. People forget. When Katrina hit, we had a Democratic woman governor. From 2016 to 2024, we had a two-term moderate Democrat. Then came one of the lowest-turnout gubernatorial races in memory.

In New Orleans, it feels like we vote for something every quarter. Civil court judges. Criminal court judges. The constable (what do they even do?). The sheriff. The DA. The school board. Shoot, even a committed, dependable voter like me can’t keep up. I’ve missed two elections in the last six years.

Now look at this month. More than 180,000 Black voters cast ballots early in Louisiana, the most since Obama in 2008, months after the Supreme Court took away our second majority-Black congressional district. We’re 31% of registered voters and made up 35% of the early vote. Jamie Davis earned 720,106 votes, more than any Black candidate in a statewide race in Louisiana history.

Like the Virginia Slims ads used to say, we’ve come a long way, baby.

And he still lost by fewer than 26,000. By the time every ballot was counted, Black voters were about a quarter of the electorate. Do the math on that.

Field Note | Two polling places

Election signs by the Desire public housing development leading up to the December 2020 election. (Photo by Katy Reckdahl)

I live between two polling places.

If I stand on my corner, I can see one of them. It’s not mine. It’s a firehouse, and in all my years here I’ve never seen a line. I’ve barely seen two cars. This time, there were cars parked up and down the neutral ground on both sides.

My own polling place, a little church across from one of our famous above-ground cemeteries, had a line on Election Day too. I didn’t vote there. I went on the last day of early voting at City Hall, where the line stretched from the Loyola Avenue side to the LaSalle Street side. It took me an hour and 22 minutes. I was happy to be there.

Here’s what I noticed about the races that got over the hump, by 100 votes, by 1,000, by a surprising 10,000 or 15,000. They had what I call a mean ground game.

I know a little about a mean ground game. In 2008, I drove my happy self from New York City to -Pennsylvania to knock doors for Obama in counties that had leaned red for a long time. Thousands of us did. Knocking those doors, we learned how many people planned to vote for Obama but didn’t want their neighbors to know.

The South has been saying something for a long time. This month, people finally heard it. Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina flipped. Angie Nixon came within less than 3 points in Florida. Davis came within 2 in Louisiana. Mississippi elected Scott Colom by a few thousand votes, its first Democratic senator in more than 40 years and its first Black senator since Reconstruction. Even he said national Democrats “spent almost nothing in Mississippi.”

And the national party was late to the party. Again. In 2023, Shawn Wilson, the Democratic nominee for governor, got $5,000 straight from the Democratic Governors Association, which spent about $500,000 on the whole race. The Republican governors’ group put in close to $4 million. Wilson didn’t have the volunteers to knock doors across the state either. He lost badly in a very low-turnout election, and folks cheekily blamed it on Southern’s homecoming game landing on Election Day, the Saints playing in Houston that weekend, and a second line.

This year, Davis got essentially nothing from the national party, even after a Louisiana congressman asked for $2 million in the final three weeks. Davis’s own team found that 35 to 40% of voters cast a ballot without knowing who he was. Translation: nobody knocked.

Let me say it plain. The ground game gets you close. The money gets you over. Louisiana keeps building the first and getting denied the second.

Field Note | 7:42 p.m.

During Troy Glover’s campaign, we showed up so people could see this young man and his commitment to the community. (Photo of Glover campaigning in St. Roch from Troy Glover social media)



At 7:42 p.m. on the day of the 2021 runoff, it hit me: I hadn’t voted. The polls closed at 8. I had 18 minutes.

I’d spent all day putting people on the right corners with signs, getting the mayor to another corner, coordinating volunteers, still knocking doors. I was managing a City Council campaign, and I’d almost forgotten to cast my own ballot.

I made it. When I got to my polling place, 10 or 15 young Black men were voting for the first time, trying to figure out how. I was so excited to help them. They were there because somebody knocked.

The campaign was Troy Glover’s, in District D. Troy was one of the youngest people running. A young Black man with locs who grew up in the Calliope projects. At 15, during Katrina, he floated on a makeshift raft with his mama and siblings. A teen dad who went on to earn his degree and work in city policy. Fourteen candidates in the race.

Old-school wisdom said to play all of that down. Cut the locs. Don’t talk about being a teen father. Troy didn’t hide any of it. His blended family knocked doors with us. We stumbled along the way. We lost some people and had to bring them back. I remember sitting in one of our favorite neighborhood spots watching results come in, thinking this was going to be a tough one.

Then the results in our race flashed: runoff. From 14 candidates it was down to two: Troy and a former economic development director who had run five times, with name recognition and the elders’ sympathy.

We reassembled the team and went back to work. We talked politics with high school students. We went to senior centers on Thanksgiving Day. We handed out T-shirts. We did a cleanup, and when a hurricane watch came, we cleared storm drains on the blocks most likely to flood. We did trunk-or-treat. We showed up so people could see this young man and his commitment to the community.

We lost by 56 votes. There are about 56 people on my block. We still wonder. A few more doors. A little more money. Would those 56 have come?

Field Note | The neighbor who brought her cousins

Beth Butler, 75, head organizer of A Community Voice ACORN on St. Claude Avenue on Election Day, outside of her 9th Ward precinct. “People are voting in droves because of how mad they are and how fed up they are. This is the one thing they can do.” (Photo by Katy Reckdahl)

In New Orleans, the old folks vote. People like me vote. The ones who show up for the dog catcher. Everybody else gets lectured.

On the campaign trail, I heard the same thing at door after door: Thank you for coming. Nobody’s ever knocked on my door before.

My neighbor was registered for years and had never voted. I’d talk to her about what was on the ballot, the way neighbors talk about anything. A couple of election cycles ago, she voted for the first time. This time, she told me she brought her cousins, her nieces, and her nephews. They all voted. We listened to you about who’s about what, she said.

That’s the whole thing. It’s also the ground game nobody budgets for. If we want people engaged for the long haul, we have to be willing to be vulnerable with our neighbors. Not every four years. Every day, in ordinary conversations about real life. Meet people where they are, and keep meeting them there.

Field Note | We built our way out of community

“Young people and Black people dragged this country back from the cliff again,” Kristyna Jones writes. “Black women especially. Stacey Abrams lost the Georgia governor’s race twice and kept organizing anyway, alongside Black women whose names never made the news.” (Photo by Katy Reckdahl)



Easier said than done. Part of the reason is concrete. Literally.

I’m an urban planner by training and a community development finance person by trade, with more than 20 years on both sides of the deal table. In every city I’ve lived in, I’ve chosen a working-class Black neighborhood where you can stand on the corner and watch gentrification creeping down the street, five blocks away. I know what we build. I’ve watched what it does to how we live.

I’m teaching Urbanism and Real Estate at Tulane this semester. My students are staring straight at a post-Katrina community built like a suburb with the soul of a city. After the storm, whole stretches of the city came back as strip malls and drive-thrus. But we still sit on the stoop, and we still second-line down the middle of the street.

I tell them I can fly over any metro area and point out where the Target is, where the Walmart is, and where the Dollar General rules. We built plenty of places to buy things. We didn’t build enough places to gather. We widened roads lane by lane and made it hard to walk anywhere. Then we wondered where community went.

I once stood on the levee in Holy Cross, in the Lower 9thWard, with a woman working to help her neighbors stay in their homes through collective economics. She told me she’d realized the kids on her own block didn’t know each other. Families two doors apart had never met. The kids didn’t play outside, and every morning they scattered to schools on opposite sides of town.

A neighborhood school used to be where parents met each other. Now that community is about to have no schools at all. We saw it come back during the pandemic. We were outside. Our kids played with each other. We organized. We talked to our neighbors. Some of us never lost that.

But when the lights came back on, it was easier to go back to the way things were. And here we are again, outside, talking to each other, asking hard questions, willing to listen.

Benediction

Young people and Black people dragged this country back from the cliff again. Not Bernie Sanders. Us.

Black women especially. Stacey Abrams lost the Georgia governor’s race twice and kept organizing anyway, alongside Black women whose names never made the news. This month, Georgia elected a Black woman named Keisha as governor.

Yes, Keisha. The name folks reach for when they want to make a Black woman a punchline. Keisha Lance Bottoms is now the first Black woman elected governor of any state in this country. That’s what losing looks like when the work doesn’t stop.

A colleague asked me the other day: how do we stay off the cliff this time? The mean ground game has to become a mean foot game. Town halls. City council. The legislative session. The school board, the race nobody watches until the schools start closing. Hold the folks who said they were about the people’s business to their word. Because when we’re asleep at the wheel, we wake up to policies nobody told us were coming.

So here’s the ask. Pick one public meeting this month and show up. Learn the name of one neighbor you don’t know yet. Knock on a door before anybody needs a vote.

The work doesn’t end here. It starts on your block.

Kristyna N. Jones is a community development finance practitioner, founder of K. Jones Advisors, and former vice chair of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority board. She teaches urbanism and real estate at Tulane University and writes the Cribnotes newsletter on Substack.

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