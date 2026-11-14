Lil Real One,’ New Orleans rapper mentored by Soulja Slim, laid to rest
Amid lingering questions over Brandon Guidry's fatal stabbing at Angola, family and prominent New Orleans hip-hop figures—who served as pallbearers—gathered for a private service to remember him as a rapping prodigy who was 'different and rare.'
Before Thursday’s visitation, godmother Veedra “Rose” Tyson (in white glasses) had a moment with the family of Brandon Guidry, who held a private funeral service on Thursday, honoring him. “I am so sad about everything that happened,” his friend T.J. Poche said. “The trajectory of life.” (Photo by Gus Bennett)
A funeral was said on Thursday at Boyd’s Funeral Home on Chef Menteur Highway for Brandon Guidry, 41, the popular New Orleans rapper known as Lil Real One.
Guidry died after being fatally stabbed Oct. 20 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
Witnesses say that he was handcuffed and shackled in the yard in Camp C when he was stabbed in the neck by another incarcerated man, identified as Eric McCall by several people who spoke to The Lens. He was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, where he was pronounced dead a few days later. (When asked to confirm McCall’s identity, a spokesman for the Department of Corrections said he could not comment, because the incident is still under investigation by law enforcement.)
Brandon Guidry is survived by his sister Turiya along with his brother, Makonnen Guidry; two other sisters, Kyra Guidry and Iris Turner; and a niece, Ta’laiya Turner. The Guidry children’s mother, Florence Guidry died in July 2006, from injuries she suffered after being hit by a car. His father, William Bellinger, also passed away when Guidry was young.
The late James Tapp Jr., known as Soulja Slim, mentored Guidry, who was eight years his junior, and dubbed him Lil Real One. He was signed to Soulja Slim’s record label Cut Throat Comitty Records and was expected to become the label’s first artist. “This is my little reincarnation right now. This is why I’m putting all my money behind this little young’un,” Tapp said in a video. But Slim’s death in 2003 forced Guidry to put some of his young ambitions on hold, though he continued to rap.
A loyal contingent of rappers, beatmakers, producers and family members showed up to the funeral on Thursday, to say goodbye to their label mate, fellow rapper, and friend.
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