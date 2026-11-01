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Behind The Lens: Tackling chronic absenteeism and expanding special education in New Orleans (audio)

by Carolyne Heldman
Two students, photographed from behind, stand among a group of children gathered outdoors. One student wears a black T-shirt featuring a Maria Montessori quotation about children representing hope and promise. A "Behind The Lens" podcast graphic appears in the upper-left corner.
Vivi Smilgius examines NOLA Public Schools’ efforts to address chronic absenteeism through a newly established office and a charter school operator’s new program designed to serve students with cognitive disabilities.

Chronic absenteeism and educational opportunities for students with cognitive disabilities are at the center of this episode of Behind The Lens, as New Orleans public schools take new approaches to addressing two significant challenges facing students and families.

(Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

NOLA Public Schools has established a new office dedicated to combating chronic absenteeism, a persistent problem across the parish. Leading the initiative is someone described as a “living example” of why consistent school attendance matters.

Meanwhile, one New Orleans charter school operator is introducing a bold new program designed to serve students with cognitive disabilities, complete with a distinctive building to support its educational mission. The initiative represents a new approach to meeting the learning needs of these students.

Our reporting has more urgency than ever.

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Education reporter Vivi Smilgius brings listeners the details of both developments, examining how local education leaders are responding to challenges involving school attendance and specialized educational services.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music: “Lope and Shimmer”

Guest: Vivi Smilgius, Education Reporter

Host: Carolyne Heldman

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman