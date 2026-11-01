Behind The Lens: Tackling chronic absenteeism and expanding special education in New Orleans (audio)

Chronic absenteeism and educational opportunities for students with cognitive disabilities are at the center of this episode of Behind The Lens, as New Orleans public schools take new approaches to addressing two significant challenges facing students and families.

(Photo by Gus Bennett / The Lens)

NOLA Public Schools has established a new office dedicated to combating chronic absenteeism, a persistent problem across the parish. Leading the initiative is someone described as a “living example” of why consistent school attendance matters.

Meanwhile, one New Orleans charter school operator is introducing a bold new program designed to serve students with cognitive disabilities, complete with a distinctive building to support its educational mission. The initiative represents a new approach to meeting the learning needs of these students.

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Education reporter Vivi Smilgius brings listeners the details of both developments, examining how local education leaders are responding to challenges involving school attendance and specialized educational services.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music: “Lope and Shimmer”

Guest: Vivi Smilgius, Education Reporter

Host: Carolyne Heldman