SNAP cuts could threaten free school meals as New Orleans marks Black Education History week.

This week on “Behind The Lens,” Education reporter Vivi Smilgius examines how SNAP cutbacks could sharply reduce the number of children receiving free meals at New Orleans schools, highlighting the link between food assistance and students’ access to school meals.
The episode also looks at Black Education History Week, as some local charter schools prepare to officially recognize the observance 65 years after school integration. Smilgius explains the significance of the week and its focus on Black educational history in New Orleans.
Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music by Chimera.
Additional sound courtesy of WWL-TV.
Host: Carolyne Heldman
Guest: Reporter Vivi Smilgius
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