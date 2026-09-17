The unpopular vote: why the Clancy mistrial proves the system worked

What do you get when you add up 84 witnesses, 21 days of testimony, 40 hours of deliberation, 11 jurors voting not guilty, and one juror voting guilty? A mistrial.

And as frustrating as this result was for some, the Framers of the Constitution wouldn’t have it any other way. They understood the profound necessity of requiring unanimity before the government takes away a person’s liberty. When it comes to our freedom, we must never sacrifice due process for judicial efficiency.

After killing her three children, Lindsay Clancy pled not guilty by reason of a lack of criminal responsibility (also called not guilty by reason of insanity). In Massachusetts, this essentially means her postpartum psychosis left her unable to understand the wrongfulness of her actions. Instead of the defense having to prove her lack of sanity at the time of the crime, the prosecution bears the burden of proving that she was sane at the time of the tragedy.

Jurors listened to weeks of conflicting testimony and evaluated exhibits from both sides contextualizing Lindsay Clancy’s mental state and her character, weighed against her actions on that fateful day. At the end of the trial, the twelve jurors were ordered to deliberate and discuss whether the prosecution met their burden of proving Ms. Clancy sane. If there were reasonable doubts about her sanity, the law instructed them to vote not guilty. Eleven of them did. But the final, stand-alone juror voted guilty.

According to the jury foreperson, the stand-alone juror admitted during deliberations that he harbored reasonable doubt, but added, “But I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.” To some, this action was framed as a blatant refusal to follow the law.

To others, however, the juror was doing exactly what a citizen is summoned to do: voting their conscience. Because “reasonable doubt” is an inherently subjective standard, what is a reasonable doubt to 11 people may genuinely not satisfy the 12th.

These stand-alone jurors, often called “holdouts,” are a vital friction point in our democracy. Primarily, they serve as a crucial shield against the tyranny of the majority.

A holdout juror forces evidence-driven deliberations

Groupthink has its pros and cons; while it can tap into a collective brain trust, it can also isolate and steamroll minority viewpoints. If the law forced a holdout juror to conform to the group’s decision, it would facilitate convictions born out of peer pressure rather than a careful analysis of the evidence.

Furthermore, holdout jurors enforce the safeguard of requiring unanimity. This exceptionally high threshold ensures that the government has irrefutably proven its case before stripping a citizen of their freedom.

When a single juror holds out, they force evidence-driven deliberations rather than verdict-driven ones. Without the requirement of unanimity, the jury room risks becoming a mere numbers game — a race to a verdict that targets dissenting voices rather than thoroughly analyzing the testimony. In doing so, these independent voices preserve the conscience of the community, ensuring that the final judgment represents a true cross-section of society, including its minority perspectives.

About seven weeks passed between picking the jury and the judge declaring a mistrial. When it became clear the holdout juror was not changing his mind, some, including Clancy’s attorney, called for him to be replaced with an alternate juror. The judge rightly denied that request. Doing so could have artificially skewed the jury toward a verdict, undermining the entire foundation of a fair trial. Instead, the court chose to protect the integrity of the process, recognizing that a juror’s internal threshold for reasonable doubt is theirs alone to hold.

It is clear this stand-alone juror could not bring himself to excuse the tragedy under the umbrella of postpartum psychosis. While his exercise of power was deeply unpopular and stalled the wheels of justice, it was not inherently wrong.

Some see this trial as a wasted investment of time, all because one person stood apart from the crowd. Yet, the holdout juror did not break the system; he proved that it works.

William C. Snowden

The public anger surrounding the Lindsay Clancy mistrial is understandable, born out of a collective desire for immediate closure in the face of unspeakable tragedy. But a jury room is not a rubber stamp for public consensus.

By forcing a mistrial, this stand-alone juror reminded us that the Constitution values the agonizing friction of dissent over the ease of a rushed verdict. We do not protect the lone dissenter because it is convenient — we protect them because they are the ultimate shield against the overreach of the state.

Snowden is the Director of The Juror Project, and a law professor at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

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