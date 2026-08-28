Behind The Lens Podcast: Contempt of court (audio)

This week on Behind The Lens, a federal judge takes an extraordinary step in response to the illegal detention of an Ethiopian man living in the United States, holding an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official in contempt of court after the official twice ignored the judge’s orders.

Reporter Delaney Nolan and The Lens editor Katy Reckdahl examine the case and the significance of the judge’s decision. Their discussion looks at the circumstances that led to the contempt finding and why the ruling represents an important moment in the court’s efforts to enforce its authority over federal immigration officials.

The episode explores questions of judicial authority, government accountability, immigration enforcement and what happens when a federal agency or its officials fail to comply with court orders. Nolan and Reckdahl provide context for understanding why the contempt finding matters and what the case reveals about the relationship between the courts and immigration enforcement.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music: “Guestlist.”

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Guest: Reporter Delaney Nolan and Lens editor Katy Reckdahl