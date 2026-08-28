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Behind The Lens Podcast: Contempt of court (audio)

by Carolyne Heldman
“The Court finds Respondents’ agent-then-Acting Field Office Director Vernon Liggins in contempt for violating the Court’s Orders,” reads the order that U.S. District Judge John deGravelles handed down on Wednesday, in a ruling that indicates the judicial branch is increasingly ready to sanction ICE and its employees for violating court orders. (Photo by Sora Shimazaki)

This week on Behind The Lens, a federal judge takes an extraordinary step in response to the illegal detention of an Ethiopian man living in the United States, holding an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official in contempt of court after the official twice ignored the judge’s orders.

Louisiana judge holds ICE official in contempt

Reporter Delaney Nolan and The Lens editor Katy Reckdahl examine the case and the significance of the judge’s decision. Their discussion looks at the circumstances that led to the contempt finding and why the ruling represents an important moment in the court’s efforts to enforce its authority over federal immigration officials.

The episode explores questions of judicial authority, government accountability, immigration enforcement and what happens when a federal agency or its officials fail to comply with court orders. Nolan and Reckdahl provide context for understanding why the contempt finding matters and what the case reveals about the relationship between the courts and immigration enforcement.

Theme music by Podington Bear. Additional music: “Guestlist.”

Host: Carolyne Heldman

Guest: Reporter Delaney Nolan and Lens editor Katy Reckdahl

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Carolyne Heldman

Carolyne Heldman Rovira has been in media for 35 years, and is currently the podcast host and producer for Behind The Lens. Heldman served as executive director at Aspen Public Radio, an NPR affiliate, where she launched four weekly news, public affairs, and cultural affairs programs. She has been a guest lecturer at Tulane University, is a frequent guest and moderator for the Aspen Institute, Rocky Mountain Institute, and the American Enterprise Institute.

View all posts by Carolyne Heldman