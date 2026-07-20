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The Lens Earns 11 Honors at Press Club of New Orleans Journalism Awards

The winners include three first places
by Mark Moseley
Three clear Press Club of New Orleans first-place awards displayed on a dark wooden surface for Carolyne Heldman, Katy Reckdahl and Gus Bennett of The Lens.
Three first-place awards presented to The Lens at the Press Club of New Orleans’ 68th annual Excellence in Journalism gala honor Carolyne Heldman for best podcast, Katy Reckdahl for serious feature reporting and Gus Bennett for best multi-photo feature.

The Lens won three first-place awards and eight additional honors Saturday night at the Press Club of New Orleans’ 68th annual Excellence in Journalism gala.

The top awards spanned the full range of how The Lens tells its stories; in print, pictures and out loud: 

In all, eleven Lens entries were finalists across ten categories this year, with recognition throughout the newsroom.

Of Reckdahl’s story, the judges wrote: “Gripping from beginning to end. This emotionally complex feature repeatedly challenges the reader’s moral perspective while revealing the lasting impact of generational trauma in a deeply memorable way.”

With three honors, Bennett was The Lens’ most-decorated journalist of the night, including both first and second place in Best Multi-Photo Feature, where his “Sheltering in Place through the ICE Storm” joined “Young Rollers” at the top of the category.

The full list:

Photo by Mark Moseley / The Lens

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Mark Moseley

Mark Moseley blogs at Your Right Hand Thief. Until mid 2014, Mark Moseley was The Lens' opinion writer, engagement specialist and coordinator for the Charter Schools Reporting Corps. After Katrina and the Federal Flood he helped create the Rising Tide conference, which grew into an annual social media event dedicated to the future of New Orleans.

View all posts by Mark Moseley