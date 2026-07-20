The Lens Earns 11 Honors at Press Club of New Orleans Journalism Awards

The Lens won three first-place awards and eight additional honors Saturday night at the Press Club of New Orleans’ 68th annual Excellence in Journalism gala.

The top awards spanned the full range of how The Lens tells its stories; in print, pictures and out loud:

Editor Katy Reckdahl won Feature Reporting – Serious Feature for “Explaining Jessie Hoffman.” Over time, Katy has received more than 25 first-place Press Club awards.

Photojournalist Gus Bennett won Best Multi-Photo Feature for “To Combat Violence, Young Rollers Offer a Happier Alternative: New Orleans Culture.”

Producer Carolyne Heldman won Best Podcast for Behind the Lens — the show’s third consecutive first-place finish.

In all, eleven Lens entries were finalists across ten categories this year, with recognition throughout the newsroom.

Of Reckdahl’s story, the judges wrote: “Gripping from beginning to end. This emotionally complex feature repeatedly challenges the reader’s moral perspective while revealing the lasting impact of generational trauma in a deeply memorable way.”

With three honors, Bennett was The Lens’ most-decorated journalist of the night, including both first and second place in Best Multi-Photo Feature, where his “Sheltering in Place through the ICE Storm” joined “Young Rollers” at the top of the category.

The full list:

Photo by Mark Moseley / The Lens

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